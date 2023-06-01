Aayush Sharma reacts to claims of marrying Arpita Khan to become actor: ‘People say I'm blowing up Salman Khan’s money’

Actor Aayush Sharma recently addressed speculations about him marrying Arpita Khan in order to launch himself in the industry as an actor. Arpita is the sister of Salman Khan. Aayush said he is trolled even when on vacation as people would tell him that he is ‘blowing up’ Salman's money. Also read: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan files complaint after diamond earrings worth ₹5 lakhs go missing, house help arrested Actor Aayush Sharma with his wife Arpita and kids- Ahil and Ayat Sharma.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's wedding story

Aayush married Arpita Khan on 18 November 2014 after dating her for quite some time. They are parents of two kids – daughter Ayat Sharma and son Ahil Sharma. Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri, four years after his wedding to Arpita. He was last seen in Antim alongside Salman Khan, his second film in a career of 5 years.

Aayush Sharma on claims for marrying Arpita Khan for money

Talking about Arpita being attacked by trolls, Aayush Sharma told Bombay Times, “Arpita is a very strong, confident woman, and it is amazing to have her as a partner. She accepts who she is. This constant trolling hasn’t affected us because she’s seen this side of showbiz, while I was new to it. What hurt me the most was that the trolls came up with a theory that I married her for money and to become an actor. I loved Arpita and so I married her! The good thing is that she knew it, I knew it, and our families knew it.”

The actor also addressed rumours of spending Salman Khan's money and receiving expensive gifts from him, such as a Rolls-Royce car for his wedding. “I would get trolled even when I went on vacations, as people would say, ‘He’s blowing up Salman Khan’s money.’ There were stories that Salman Khan gifted a Rolls-Royce to us at our wedding and I am still wondering where that Rolls-Royce is,” Aayush added.

Arpita is the adoptive daughter of screenwriter Salim Khan and his second wife, actor Helen. She is the youngest child in the family. Her brothers are Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, alongside her elder sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. On the other hand, Aayush has Karan Lalit Butani's directorial Kwatha as his next film. It stars him with Isabelle Kaif.

