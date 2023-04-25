When Aayush Sharma opened up about wife Arpita Khan being body shamed: 'People tell her she is dark, should dress...'

Actor Aayush Sharma once talked about how his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma is made a target on social media. Arpita is the sister of Salman Khan. He said she is trolled online for her body weight and even for her skin colour. An old video of the same has resurfaced on Reddit and grabbed the attention of many. Also read: Aayush Sharma wishes Arpita Khan on 8th wedding anniversary Aayush Sharma married Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan.

Aayush married Arpita Khan on 18 November 2014. They are parents of two kids – daughter Ayat and son Ahil Sharma. The actor was last seen in Antim alongside Salman Khan.

The actor once gave a TEDx talk last year, and video is now being shared on social media. He said, “My wife is constantly trolled for being overweight. She is a constant target, that being a celebrity she shouldn’t be so fat, she should dress a certain way. And she is dark in colour. Every time her picture comes, people are quick to remind that she is dark in colour. Today, beauty is no longer internal, no one wants to know how beautiful you are as a human being, but people want to see you beautiful externally."

“But I am proud of my wife, because she is comfortable in her own skin. She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me, ‘I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing to be a celebrity. I am never going to be in front of the camera, so I am going to be who I am, I am going to live my life the I way I am going to live my life," Aayush added.

Reacting to the old video, a Reddit user wrote in the comment section, “Good of him to say all this. They look good together.” “Arpita has cute features and nice hair. But they only care that she is dark and over weight. The amount of trolling she gets is truly bad. Good on him for sticking up for her,” added another one.

Arpita and Aayush recently hosted an Eid party in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Salman, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta, Kangana Ranaut and others were seen at the event. In attendance were also Disha Patani, Iulia Vantur, Palak Tiwari, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor and Tabu.

Aayush was last seen in the music video Chumma Chumma, which released last year. He will be next seen in Kwatha.

