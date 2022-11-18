Aayush Sharma wishes Arpita Khan on 8th wedding anniversary, says ‘8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate’

Actor Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan are currently holidaying with their kids in Maldives and marked their eighth wedding anniversary on Friday. Aayush took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the vacation along with a sweet and funny message for Arpita. Also read: Aayush Sharma says he is accused of getting everything from Salman Khan: ‘I also have money’

He shared a picture of him and Arpita Khan together, followed by a picture of them with their two kids Ahil and Ayat. He wrote along with them, “Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate (if you wouldn't have come in my life 8 years ago, then how would these two cartoons would have come in my life)? Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary @arpitakhansharma .. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor.. may you never get sick of it .. love you.”

Aayush Sharma's message for Arpita Khan.

Arpita shared a few more pictures of herself with Aayush from the day and wrote, "Happy 8th Anniversary My love. It’s been an amazing journey filled with lots of emotions, surprises, shocks, happiness, love, laughter & tears. I cherish our madness & wouldn’t want it any other way. I love you today & forever @aaysharma." He responded to her in the comments section, saying, “Love you baby.”

Arpita Khan's message for Aayush Sharma.

Aayush was last seen in 2021 film Antim: The Final Truth. He recently announced his next, tentatively titled AS04. Directed by Katyayan Shivpur, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Sushrii Mishra opposite Aayush. She is former Miss India United Continents 2015, a national-level swimmer and a horse rider. The film will release next year.

The teaser of the film was unveiled on his birthday last month. It showed Aayush playing the guitar as a group of armed men barge in to attack him. Talking about it, he said in a statement, “The genre of the film is new for me and I'm having a blast working on it. I play a very interesting character with a very distinct look, style and personality, and I am excited for the audience to witness this new avatar of me."

