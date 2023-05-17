Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan files complaint after diamond earrings worth 5 lakhs go missing, house help arrested

Actor Salman Khan’s youngest sister, Arpita Khan Sharma filed a complaint with the Mumbai police after her diamond earrings were reported missing from her Khar home. The police have apprehended the culprit and recovered the earrings worth ₹5 lakhs. They arrested a 30-year-old man who worked in Arpita's home for the theft. (Also read: Salman Khan shares unseen clip of niece Ayat ‘following mamu’s footsteps’, dancing with actor at Kolkata event. Watch) Arpita Khan with husband Aayush Sharma at the Eid bash this year.

The diamond earrings were stolen on Tuesday, May 16. According to a report in India Today, in her police complaint, Arpita had stated that the diamond earrings were worth ₹5 lakhs and she had kept them in the make-up tray when she saw it had gone missing.

The Khar police arrested a man, who worked as a house help in Arpita's home. The accused, who resided in the slums in Vile Parle East, was arrested the same night and the earrings were recovered from his house. The 30-year-old man has been remanded to police custody and has been booked under section 381 (theft by servant) of IPC.

The house help worked with 11 other people in the Sharma household. He had been working there for the past four months. After he stole the earrings, he ran away without informing anyone.

According to a report in PTI, an official of Khar police station said, "Accused Sandip Hegde decamped with diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around ₹5 lakh from Arpita Khan's residence located on 17th Road in Khar. After the incident came to light, Arpita approached the police and lodged a complaint."

The official added, "With the help of technical and other inputs, the police nabbed the accused on Tuesday from Thane for the alleged theft of the jewellery."

Arpita is the adoptive child of screenwriter Salim Khan and actor Helen. She is the youngest sibling in the Khan family. Her brothers are Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan; she has an elder sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

She married actor Aayush Sharma on November 18, 2014. They have two children; son Ahil who was born on March 30, 2016 and Ayat who was born on December 27, 2019. She shares a birthday with her uncle Salman Khan.

