Reel it! Celebrating cinema from past 75 years

It’s been 75 years since India became independent. Having achieved milestone in almost every aspect, the nation has made a wonderful progress. And a significant part of this includes our movies, some of which fantastically represent a nuanced view Indian cinema. A selection of landmark films from each decade since Independence, and in varied languages, is being screened at the ongoing festival titled 75 Years of Reel Magic – Looking Back With Nostalgia.

The films capture it all, be it the magical chemistry between Raj Kapoor and Nargis in Barsaat (1949) or Paresh Mokashis’ Harishchandrachi Factory (2010), which captures the story of where it all began with India’s first full length film, Dadasaheb Phalke’s Raja Harishchandra. Using the original 35mm print format, these screenings that are being organised are a treat for all the film buffs in the city.

The festival kick-started with an introductory note for the 35mm package, which was delivered by Ira Bhaskar, professor in cinema studies at School of Arts and Aesthetics, Jawaharlal Nehru University. As the days progressed, renowned film scholars including Smita Banerjee, Bijoy Philip, Abhija Ghosh, and Anugyan Nag have been offering their perspectives prior to each screening. “I’m really excited to go for the screening of the cult film, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,” says Ankan Radha Majumder, a student of MA Sociology at Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi. “I have heard a lot about it from my parents, and plan to watch it this week with a friend of mine since I’ve never watched any film in the 35mm print format before. I’ve begun to learn about the history of cinema and cinematography since I found out about this interesting event,” adds Majumder.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, which has achieved cult status since its release in 1983, is also being screened at this film festival.

“When we decided to plan our August calendar and were looking at something special to celebrate 75 years of Independence, we came up with this festival,” says Vidyun Singh, creative head of programs at India Habitat Centre (IHC). She adds, “The world is marching ahead and technology has been the game changer across almost all segments of life today. But, there was a time when 35mm films were a game changer. We began our film screenings at Habitat with the 35mm projector, and we make sure we keep it in running order by screening a 35mm film every month. So this idea was perfect, and we have chosen one iconic film for each of the seven decades in languages and cinemas that go beyond the Mumbai-centric Hindi cinema hub. Rounding it up is the newest film that’s taking us back to the beginning of 35mm cinema, about Dada Saheb Phalke and his obsession and passion for cinema and the beginnings of 35mm cinema in India.”

Catch It Live

What: 75 Years of Reel Magic – Looking Back With Nostalgia

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

On till: August 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line

