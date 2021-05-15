Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Rock legend Alice Cooper to auction off Andy Warhol's 'Little Electric Chair'
Rock legend Alice Cooper to auction off Andy Warhol's 'Little Electric Chair'

The red acrylic and silkscreen on canvas was part of Warhol's “Death and Disaster” series between 1964 and 1965. The pop artist often collected images from newspapers and magazines to use as inspiration for his work. Among them were images of the electric chair.
AP | , Scottsdale, Arizona
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 03:16 PM IST
In this photo provided by the Chris Loomis, singer Alice Cooper stands by his Andy Warhol red acrylic and silkscreen on canvas called "Little Electric Chair" at the Larsen Gallery in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The Warhol canvas found years ago in the garage of rocker Alice Cooper could become the highest selling artwork ever in Arizona. The music legend, who has a home in metro Phoenix, announced Thursday, May 13, 2021, that he would auction off "Little Electric Chair." The gallery estimates it could fetch anywhere from $2.5 million to $4.5 million. (AP)

An Andy Warhol canvas found years ago in the garage of rocker Alice Cooper could become the highest selling artwork ever in Arizona. The music legend, who has a home in metro Phoenix, announced Thursday that he would auction off “Little Electric Chair.”

It will be up for bidding on Oct. 23 at an auction organized by the Larsen Gallery in Scottsdale. The gallery estimates it could fetch anywhere from $2.5 million to $4.5 million.

The red acrylic and silkscreen on canvas was part of Warhol's “Death and Disaster” series between 1964 and 1965. The pop artist often collected images from newspapers and magazines to use as inspiration for his work. Among them were images of the electric chair.

According to Cooper, the artwork was a birthday gift in the '70s from a girlfriend who was friends with Warhol.

Cooper also plans to make the canvas available for public viewing.

The gallery owners say they will donate part of any commission to Cooper’s nonprofit, Solid Rock, which works to bring music, dance and other forms of art to teens.

Cooper is known for outrageous makeup and performances and such hits as “School’s Out."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
