Sadhguru begins 100-day solo motorcycle journey from London to India to save soil

Over the next few months, Sadhguru, the modern-day mystic, is all set to visit 27 countries covering distance of 30,000 km and engage with world leaders and media to take his mission to save soil ahead. Sadhguru, a yogi and visionary, has set off for his 100-day solo motorcycle journey as part of his mission to save soil. His journey flagged today at the iconic Trafalgar Square in London and will cover a wide expanse of 30,000 km. (Also read: Isha Mahashivratri 2022: Sadhguru to undertake 30,000 km lone motorcycle journey from London to India to save soil)

All set to visit 27 nations in the course of few months, Sadhguru aims to address the issue of soil extinction and engage with world leaders and media regarding the same.

Riding the motorcycle, the spiritual leader will pass through the UK, Europe, the Middle East and India, amd meet world leaders, the media and leading experts across the globe to emphasize the urgent need for concerted action to save soil.

Save Soil is a global movement to address the soil crisis, bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil health, and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing the organic content in cultivable soil.

According to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), over 90% of the earth’s soil could become degraded by 2050 leading to catastrophic crises worldwide including food and water shortages, droughts and famines, adverse climate changes, mass migrations and unprecedented rates of species extinction.

The Save Soil Movement seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support across nations, and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. To enable this, the movement will aim to reach 3.5 billion people - 60% of the world's electorate.

In the past week, six Caribbean nations took the historic first step of signing memorandums of understanding with Conscious Planet, in an expression of impassioned commitment to the Save Soil movement.

The movement is supported by global leaders such as renowned conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, His Holiness Dalai Lama and Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Movement is also championed by several renowned celebrity artists, sports-persons, corporate heads and experts from varied fields, such as Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Deepak Chopra, Tony Robbins, Matthey Hayden, Chris Gayle, Juhi Chawla and Sanjeev Sanyal, amongst others.

