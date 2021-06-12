SEE: Banned FRIENDS commercial from 1994 has actors refusing to put on underwear

Most of us who grew up in India in the 1990s and early 2000s have all been obsessed with the American sitcom FRIENDS, and while Gen-Z may have found more than a thousand reasons to diss the show - whether its for the toxicity, codependence or lack of political correctness, some of us have to disagree. While the show may have been problematic and would never be made with the same politically incorrect jokes and tropes in today's 'woke' day and age, one has to give it to the show for being way ahead of its time, highlighting the toxic behaviours that people indulge in without realising their own mistakes, but packaging it all in one of the most hilarious and entertaining shows that went on for over 15 years.

The show not only made the leading actors Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) global celebrities overnight but also ended up becoming one of the most watched shows of its time, long before the era of Netflix and chill.

Most recently, a fan page of the show released an apparently banned commerical for the show from 1994 in which all the actors look super young. However, the page claimed that the commercial was banned as the actors were seen wearing their underwear in the commercial, jokingly suggesting that they were doing so to get more views.

A young Courtney Cox is seen in one of the videos protesting to reduce to such tactics just for the sake of ratings, but when she realises that the show has gotten a prime time slot, she excitedly asks Matt LeBlanc to unzip her dress. The hilarious commercial is clearly made in jest, and the boys are seen wearing undershirts and boxers while the girls wear short night dresses, and are definitely more clothed than most on your Instagram feed. In fact, Bollywodo actor Bhumi Pednekar also shared the video to her Instagram stories. Check it out:

However, times were different when the show had started, and the commercial did not make the cut. What do you think of this little piece of FRIENDS history?