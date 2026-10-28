Step inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's art-filled LA ranch house with understated luxury, pool and sunken conversation pit

American musician and member of Maroon 5, Adam Levine, and Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo opened the doors to their single-story Los Angeles ranch house in a video shared by Architectural Digest in August 2021. The couple's Pacific Palisades home is a high-design, low-pretension family oasis.

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In an interview with AD, the couple shared the vision behind their home and gave a glimpse into the spaces that make it special. “We didn’t want a palatial McMansion. That’s just not who we are. We were attracted to this place because it felt homey,” the Maroon 5 frontman told AD. Let's take a look inside:

Inside Adam and Behati's LA home

The central idea behind Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's home was understated luxury. Rather than a sprawling, flashy celebrity mansion, the couple wanted a relaxed, art-filled family home with a connection to nature. According to the couple, the ranch-style house was originally designed by renowned California architect Cliff May in the late 1930s and was previously owned by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

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{{^usCountry}} The property also emphasises the couple's family-oriented lifestyle with a massive walk-in closet, a wet-room-style bathroom, and a picturesque outdoor yard complete with a pool, beehive, and guest house. Minimalist, warm and understated interiors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The property also emphasises the couple's family-oriented lifestyle with a massive walk-in closet, a wet-room-style bathroom, and a picturesque outdoor yard complete with a pool, beehive, and guest house. Minimalist, warm and understated interiors {{/usCountry}}

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The couple designed the modern yet remarkably cosy, family-friendly environment in collaboration with Clement Design. The video highlights personalised spaces, including a spacious kitchen featuring art by Sage Vaughn, a creative home studio, and an entertainment-filled theatre room equipped with vintage arcade games.

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For the interiors, the couple chose a neutral palette, understated tones and tactile upholstery, including linen and bouclé, allowing their art and furniture collections to stand out. A tilted double-height ceiling, a relaxed lounge-like atmosphere in the living room, a custom charred-walnut dining table, vintage chairs, and wood and stone textures contribute to the home's warmth.

An impressive art collection and garden

Art is one of the defining elements of Adam and Behati's home. The couple told AD that they collect pieces they feel personally connected to, rather than treating artworks as decorative status symbols.

However, the highlight of their home has to be the garden and their outdoor living space. The couple designed it as a series of distinct spaces, or outdoor rooms, rather than one continuous garden. A raised viewing platform to enjoy the property's expansive views, a sunken conversation pit for informal gatherings, stone pathways, a poolside lounge area, and olive trees create a soothing space.

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