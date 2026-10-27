Step inside Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey's charming 19th-century windmill home in the Hamptons
Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey made a 19th-century windmill in Hampton their home, blending art and playful design with quiet workspaces and garden views.
Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey's stylish and charming home in the Hamptons is an engineering marvel. The couple turned a converted windmill into their humble abode, where they live with their kids and two cats.
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In a funny home tour video released by Architectural Digest (AD) in October 2017, the couple opened the doors to their living space, showing off their favourite art pieces and quirky decor details in their rooms. According to the Iron Man star, he and his wife wanted something they ‘had not seen a million times’.
Inside Robert Downey Jr's Hamptons home
The couple's Hamptons home is a 19th-century windmill folly. According to AD, it was originally built as a playhouse that was transformed into a full-fledged residence through structural additions grafted onto the building in the decades following its construction.
Among the many attributes of the estate were proximity to the town of East Hampton, coupled with the privacy of a secluded location; enchanting gardens conjured by landscape designer Joseph Tyree for the home’s previous owners; those sublime trees that dot the lawns like masterpieces of sculpture; and a church spire that is visible from the home.
The interiors
According to AD, for the interiors of their windmill house, the couple opted for off-the-rack staples, poppy colours, and soothing neutrals. A major design choice in their house were the eccentric art pieces the couple collected over the years, and some they commissioned from their favourite artists.
Meanwhile, one of Robert and Susan's favourite places in the house is the pool area, featuring a freestanding poolside pavilion; a dining setup centred on a mosaic-topped table; an outdoor living room and bar; and a television almost as large as the screens at the local multiplex.
“We now spend the whole day out there, hanging out with the kids and our friends. Plus, the old pool was dropped into the middle of the lawn, which made me crazy. I hated stepping out onto wet grass. Joe obliged me by installing a proper deck,” Susan told Ad.
During the tour, the couple also gave a peek into their low-key, minimally designed offices, which have large windows overlooking the garden, with Susan's office serving as the place where their two cats hang out.
On the work front
The Academy Award-winning actor is making a comeback into the Marvel Universe as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. It is set for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026. He will also be seen in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled to release on December 17, 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More