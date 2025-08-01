Former Maroon 5 bassist accused of assault after wife confronted him over sexting minors: ‘He appeared literally insane’

Wife of former Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden, Catherine Blair Bowman has filed for a temporary restraining order against him, alleging both inappropriate behavior involving minors and physical violence, according to court documents filed on July 30, as per a report by People magazine. A judge granted the order, which includes protection for their two Siberian huskies, and is in effect until a hearing on August 20. Mickey Madden quit Maroon 5 in 2020

As per the report, Catherine says the incident in question occurred on July 21, after claiming that she was tipped off by a teenage girl regarding Mickey’s alleged inappropriate texts with minors and confronted him at their Los Angeles home. “I was extremely hurt and disturbed. I needed to understand what was going on between them,” Catherine wrote, per court filings.

According to her description, when Mickey resisted handing over his phone, Catherine could see him deleting messages. She fled the house, prompting Mickey—wearing only underwear—to pursue her outside. The legal documents claim he “put both his arms around my body around my abdomen and arms to restrain me,” slammed her into a marble countertop, shoved her to the ground, and continued assaulting her as she escaped between cars. “He appeared literally insane to me,” Catherine alleged.

She also referenced a separate incident on May 14, accusing him of abuse and stating that she is now “terrified” of him.

Submitted screenshots of text messages reportedly include Mickey calling the inappropriate-texting a “private and fake harmless fantasy,” claiming it had “no bearing on real life.” Catherine, in contrast, wrote: “I do not know the man who hires 18 year old prostitutes to text them about wanting to be their stepdad and rape them while we are on our honeymoon.” Mickey’s messages reportedly continue with: “I am beyond sorry for my actions … it’s all completely unacceptable … it would never act on any of that consensual fantasy talk.”

Catherine is also seeking financial support and custody of their dogs, citing financial control during their five‑year marriage. The court will consider the full case on August 20.

Mickey—who left Maroon 5 in 2020 following a separate domestic violence allegation and was previously arrested for cocaine possession in 2016—has not publicly responded to these latest allegations.