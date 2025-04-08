Maroon 5 is making a comeback! Adam Levine details album, tour timelines during Jimmy Fallon appearance

It's been 4 years since Maroon 5 launched their last full-length album. With guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Stevie Nicks, H.E.R., and YG, Jordi the album's very somber tone was probably indicative of the hiatus of sorts from the public eye the band has been on. But they're ready to come out of their creative hibernation! Frontman Adam Levine dropped the bomb, complete with a concrete timeline, during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Maroon 5 is making a comeback, announces Adam Levine during his appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy being Jimmy was pretty direct as he slyly alluded to the rumours of Maroon 5 making a comeback. "I can confirm the rumors are true. It’s true. The rumors are correct", conceded Adam, the response of course being met with a raucous and excited audience response.

It honestly did seem like Adam himself was barely being able to contain the big set of announcements himself. All it needed was a little gentle egging on from Jimmy, and he spilt the beans: "There are details. I cannot divulge all the details. But the details are basically, roughly, there’s a single coming at the end of the month-ish. I'm really excited about it. An album is coming over the summer. Non-specifically around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish".

And that's that! This is the year then, when Maroon 5 makes a full-fledged comeback it seems. A fresh single is set to drop by the end of April, as revealed by Adam, followed by a full album in the weeks ahead as the world embraces Summer. And this Fall, the fantastic troupe of six are set to go on tour, 'non-specifically' of course, as repeatedly emphasized by a cheeky Adam.

Even prior to Adam's set of big announcements, Maroon 5 had been in the news for one of their most iconic hits, Moves like Jagger. The reason? The internet's favourite boyfriend, Benny Blanco's involvement as producer on the still-hot track. Addressing the same, Adam was all hearts for Benny: "He’s fun, he’s hilarious. He kind of convinced me to write music away from the band. Because I had only kept it in the band before, so we’d never had outside writers on any of that stuff...And funnily enough, now I’ve kind of gone back to writing and shutting everybody out. But Benny was the first guy that got me to kind of think outside of the band".

