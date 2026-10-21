Model Elsa Hosk walked Victoria's Secret show 3 months postpartum: Pelvic floor test to cardio, here's her workout routine

Victoria's Secret Angel and Swedish model Elsa Hosk walked the Victoria's Secret fashion show about three months (12 weeks) postpartum on Sunday. In an Instagram post shared on October 20, her trainer, Ashley Eckhoff, revealed how she trained the supermodel while also ensuring she felt like her best self after giving birth.

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How Elsa Hosk trained for Victoria's Secret fashion show Ashley revealed in the Instagram post that Elsa Hosk reached out to her at around four weeks postpartum. According to the celebrity fitness trainer, the model had been asked to walk the Victoria's Secret show and was so excited but wanted to know if it was even realistic.

“My answer was yes! But only if we did it safely. Before we started, she got cleared by a pelvic floor PT, and we stayed close on how her body was feeling the entire way through,” Ashley added. After ensuring that everything was okay physically for Elsa, here's how she trained her: