Model Elsa Hosk walked Victoria's Secret show 3 months postpartum: Pelvic floor test to cardio, here's her workout routine
Elsa Hosk walked the Victoria’s Secret show about 12 weeks after giving birth, wearing wings that weighed about 23 kg. Here's how she trained for it.
Victoria's Secret Angel and Swedish model Elsa Hosk walked the Victoria's Secret fashion show about three months (12 weeks) postpartum on Sunday. In an Instagram post shared on October 20, her trainer, Ashley Eckhoff, revealed how she trained the supermodel while also ensuring she felt like her best self after giving birth.
Also Read | The exact workout Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes did 1 week before the show to get sculpted legs
How Elsa Hosk trained for Victoria's Secret fashion show
Ashley revealed in the Instagram post that Elsa Hosk reached out to her at around four weeks postpartum. According to the celebrity fitness trainer, the model had been asked to walk the Victoria's Secret show and was so excited but wanted to know if it was even realistic.
“My answer was yes! But only if we did it safely. Before we started, she got cleared by a pelvic floor PT, and we stayed close on how her body was feeling the entire way through,” Ashley added. After ensuring that everything was okay physically for Elsa, here's how she trained her:
Pelvic floor training to deep core activation
The trainer started Elsa with breathwork, pelvic floor, and deep core activation to allow her body to switch back on after ‘nine months of making a human’. They did not use any heavy weights, absolutely avoided jumping, and then moved into ‘low-impact cardio, which included aqua jogging, step work, and punches, some bands and light weights’.
“Elsa wanted to go hard from day one (because she’s a bad ass), so we had to reel her back in and remind her that her body just went through something absolutely insane, but because we built the foundation first, everything after that came back faster. By show day she felt cinched and had zero inflammation. And the results showed up,” the trainer added.
What did Elsa wear for Victoria's Secret fashion show?
The Swedish model wore two stunning looks on the runway. Her first look was a stunning white lace corset paired with enormous rose-gold wings that weighed 50 pounds (approximately 23 kg). They were also one of the biggest and heaviest Angel wings from the entire show.
For her second look, she wore a Barbie-pink corset over a lacy pink bikini, layered with tulle sleeves. Meanwhile, Elsa was also the last Angel to wear the Fantasy Bra in 2018 before the show went on a multi-year hiatus in 2019.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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