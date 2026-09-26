Step inside Anjali Anand's girly and cute bachelorette pad in Mumbai with unique personal touches, luxury bags

Actor Anjali Anand opened the doors to her elegant, tastefully designed bachelorette pad in Mumbai for a home tour video, which Farah Khan shared on YouTube on September 25. Giving a tour of her house, the actor showcased the little details she incorporated to make her space match her personality. Let's take a look inside:

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A tour of Anjali Anand's bachelorette pad

Anjali Anand shared several interesting details about her house during the tour. According to the actor, her mother, Purnima Anand, a former Bollywood background dancer, choreographer, and body double who worked in the film industry during the 1970s and 1980s, had bought the house for her because Anjali preferred living on her own. She lives there with her pet dog.

The home retains the charm of the old-world buildings in Mumbai, which Anjali transformed into her little haven with decor and furniture she had collected over the years. She described the space as a ‘cosy, compact, girly, and pretty single-girl setup that is just right for one person’.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also revealed that since she is almost 6 feet tall, elements in the house (such as the gas stove height in the kitchen) are customised specifically for her height. The decor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also revealed that since she is almost 6 feet tall, elements in the house (such as the gas stove height in the kitchen) are customised specifically for her height. The decor {{/usCountry}}

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As one enters the home, they are welcomed into the living room with arched doorways, quirky and Pinteresty artworks, a shell-detailed chandelier that Anjali bought in Bali, a cute dining table with a gingham-print cover and benches, a cosy and stylish kitchen, decor items she has collected over the years, and more.

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Anjali also gave a tour of her ‘very girly’ bathroom, which she elevated by installing fixtures inspired by the beaches—a shell-framed mirror and a marble lotus-shaped sink with brass plumbing. The actor revealed that she converted two smaller spaces into one larger bathroom to create a cute setup.

The bedroom and the wardrobe

Meanwhile, the bedroom is a small and cosy space, with a single bed, endless clothes and a luxury bag collection. Instead of having a TV in the bedroom, she installed a screen/projector that lowers down at night when she sleeps to create a cosy atmosphere.

The actor revealed that she prefers hanging her clothes on hangers rather than folding them, and stores seasonal warm clothes under the bed. She also stores her extensive collection of bags (ranging from local street finds to designer items) on top of and inside her cupboards.

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