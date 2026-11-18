Mukesh Ambani and Nita ambani's eldest daughter, Isha Ambani, hosted a grand evening to welcome fashion designer Tory Burch in India. The event was an intimate dinner at Antilia, the Ambani family residence in Mumbai, India. Several prominent figures attended the gathering, including Tory Burch herself, Anna Wintour, Anaita Shroff Adjania, Masaba Gupta, Shanaya Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more stars.

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Isha Ambani hosts dinner for Tory Burch

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On November 18, Mai Stories, a boutique luxury event design firm, shared pictures from inside the intimate dinner. They conceptualised and designed the event for Isha Ambani. Their post gave a glimpse of the gorgeous garden-inspired setting and inside the lavish Ambani household.

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “What a week, what a night, and what a dream it has been to create what Tory calls ‘the most exquisite table I have ever seen’.” Let's take a look:

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Inside the Ambani residence

{{^usCountry}} For the intimate dinner at Antilia, Isha Ambani and Ma Stories decided to bring ‘a garden to life through the heart of the table’. The centre of attraction at the party was the serpentine table, gracefully curved around a lush garden of pink and purple blooms and greenery, beneath a breathtaking ceiling of cascading crystal chandeliers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the intimate dinner at Antilia, Isha Ambani and Ma Stories decided to bring ‘a garden to life through the heart of the table’. The centre of attraction at the party was the serpentine table, gracefully curved around a lush garden of pink and purple blooms and greenery, beneath a breathtaking ceiling of cascading crystal chandeliers. {{/usCountry}}

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A custom botanical-print linen, paired with Les Ottoman dinner plates and delicate leaf-embroidered napkins, carried the garden through to every place setting. Clusters of flowers filled the centre, while delicate glass bud vases and deep green candles brought the garden's colours and textures closer to each guest.

Massive floor-to-ceiling windows become the backdrop of the dinner setting, offset with lavish marble flooring, luxurious curtains, and priceless art decorating the walls, crystal balustrade flanked stairs, and ambient lighting.

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About the party

Tory Burch also shared snapshots from the gathering and wrote, “What an unforgettable evening in Mumbai! Isha, thank you for bringing so many extraordinary friends together around the most exquisite table I have ever seen.”

For the occasion, Isha Ambani wore a graceful ensemble that felt delicate and dreamy. She chose a dark green, full-sleeved top with dark brown floral embellishments and bronze-toned buttons.

Its structure added visual interest, from the zigzag arrangement to the scalloped, asymmetrical hemline. She paired it with a powder-blue maxi skirt, creating a gentle, soft contrast. Dark green drop earrings and her hair left loose in soft waves completed her youthful look for the event.