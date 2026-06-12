Step inside Archana Puran Singh's Spanish-style villa filled with plants, vintage designs and heritage-inspired decor

What makes up the design of a home? It is not solely about grand furniture, perfect corners or statement fixtures. A space tells about the people who live here, along with their memories, tastes and design personality and philosophy. Actor-comedian Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi's home exemplifies this idea beautifully. In their home tour, the couple opened the doors to their Madh home, providing a glimpse into the inspiration behind their warm, nature-centric space.ALSO READ: Step inside Rajeev Khandelwal’s stunning triplex Mumbai home with earthy interiors and cosy corners

The design philosophy of Archana Puran's home is rooted in personality and heritage!(Picture credit: Youtube/@asianpaints)

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Featured on Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is on January 22, 2026, their home stands out for its classic, old-world charm, lush greenery and very personal design choices.

Classic interiors

Parmeet shared that the home is designed like a Spanish villa. Well-lit, grand and calming, the space exudes a sense of tranquillity. The living room is the heart of the home and has hosted many people over the years, including musical nights and warm gatherings. Archana also pointed out an interesting feature: the room has a raised platform, which gives the space a natural performance-like quality.

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{{^usCountry}} There is also a cosy corner filled with photographs and memories, reminding that a living room should not only impress guests but also hold one's life and feel truly personal. Other statement rooms include their bedroom, where Archana's dressing table corner is a highlight, and she shared over how it helps her feel confident when she gets ready. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is also a cosy corner filled with photographs and memories, reminding that a living room should not only impress guests but also hold one's life and feel truly personal. Other statement rooms include their bedroom, where Archana's dressing table corner is a highlight, and she shared over how it helps her feel confident when she gets ready. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the rooms also features panelling that will age with time. Archana gushed that as they age, the home ages with them, making the space feel more personal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the rooms also features panelling that will age with time. Archana gushed that as they age, the home ages with them, making the space feel more personal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Their son Aryamann's room is also another highlight, with much of the renovation led by him. The room has a gorgeous skylight, which he believes makes the space look mesmerising during the rainy season. As a reader and artist, his room also showcases his personality beautifully, as it includes guitars, record pieces and bookshelves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their son Aryamann's room is also another highlight, with much of the renovation led by him. The room has a gorgeous skylight, which he believes makes the space look mesmerising during the rainy season. As a reader and artist, his room also showcases his personality beautifully, as it includes guitars, record pieces and bookshelves. {{/usCountry}}

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Across all the rooms, nature comes forward as a very prominent design element, whether it is potted plants indoors, sustainable upholstery, or big garden-facing windows, balcony, there is an overall mood of breathability and tranquillity, thanks to the greenery both indoors and outdoors.

Design philosophy: Takeaways for homeowners

The couple also believed that interior design does not have to feel intimidating. It is a practical problem faced by many homeowners, but the solution is simple. A home should be infused with the personality of the people who live in it. This is visible in their decor, from lush plants and personal photographs to old-world architectural details that tell a lot about their taste and creative spirit.

Another important design lesson from Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's home is that the space you reside in supports creativity. “Both of us being creative people, it is important to have a haven give us tranquillity. The moment you relax, creativity comes,” Archana said.

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Next comes choosing the design style in the age of ever-changing trends. With so many popular aesthetics to choose from, homeowners may experience decision paralysis. Parmeet, too, admitted that they could have made their home modern and contemporary, like how trends suggest these days, from maximalist to Scandinavian, but they chose to keep it classic and rooted in heritage, which gave the space a distinct identity.

“We had the shell, we could have made it modern, but we chose the classic.”

Further tracing back to the origins of their home, they showed a moodboard of their design inspirations, containing fabric strips for upholstery and photos of structural designs. They locally sourced the materials, like the Mangalorean tiles and Malad stones.

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Archana spotted an architectural design element in an old church, which goes on to show how organically one can be inspired, other than scrolling on Pinterest!

So, in the end, it is worth noting that Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's home demonstrates that good design is about following your own personality and observations, instead of chasing whatever is trending currently. It is a very important lesson at a time when the Pantone Colour of the Year changes annually, and new trends sweep in like tides.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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