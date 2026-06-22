Step inside Barun Sobti's gorgeous 4 BHK family home in Mumbai where he lives with his wife and 2 kids: Watch video
Barun Sobti and his wife showcased their elegant Mumbai home to Farah Khan. The tour revealed the unique home features and thoughtful kid-friendly spaces.
Barun Sobti and his wife, Pashmeen Manchanda, opened the doors to their family home in Mumbai to give Farah Khan and her team a tour of their lavish space. The filmmaker shared the video on her YouTube channel on June 19.
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In the video, the couple talked about their long-distance relationship and their history as school sweethearts before giving a sneak peek inside their unique home, which features a hidden secret room, a spacious balcony, and creative spaces for their children, all decorated by Pashmeen. Let's take a look inside:
At home with Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti's home is a masterclass in simple, minimal elegance, without compromising on space, designer elements, or lavish decor. One gets a sense of the design philosophy the couple followed in their home, right on their main door, painted a striking blue and featuring a brass knocker. The couple decorated the space with an abstract artwork, a pebbled area for their two kids – a daughter and a son – to park their bikes, and plants to liven it up.
As one enters through the main door, they are greeted by a spacious living area that follows an open floor plan, which the couple has divided into a dining nook and a sitting area. High ceilings, vibrant green and dark blue couch, a patterned centre table, a large TV screen, and modern lamp fixtures liven up the space.
The beauty is in the details{{/usCountry}}
As one enters through the main door, they are greeted by a spacious living area that follows an open floor plan, which the couple has divided into a dining nook and a sitting area. High ceilings, vibrant green and dark blue couch, a patterned centre table, a large TV screen, and modern lamp fixtures liven up the space.
The beauty is in the details{{/usCountry}}
The sitting area is near the large French windows that open up to the spacious balcony with a view of the Mumbai skyline, featuring wooden flooring and plush seating to have a relaxed evening. Meanwhile, inside, the seating area is decorated with a white wooden cabinet that matches the house's theme and is complemented by books, decorative items, wooden shelves holding awards, and a TV unit filled with board games.
The dining area is minimal and laid-back, allowing guests to relax and feel at home. It features a light wood dining table with a bench and chairs. A glass cabinet featuring glassware and china, a white wooden cabinet, plants, and modern lamps add a touch of minimal elegance to the space.
The walls in this area feature wood panelling and also act as a hidden door to the couple's guest room, which they have decorated beautifully and features a large window with a gorgeous view. Right next to the dining area is their modular kitchen, with modern glass doors and a refrigerator that holds memories in the form of fridge magnets.
The house also has a foyer with walls adorned with photos of their precious memories, and the floor features a hopscotch game that the kids enjoy. It leads to the kids' adorable bedroom and a dream playroom with all the games that also features a tiny door for the kids to crawl through, and the couple's bedroom.