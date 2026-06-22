Step inside Barun Sobti's gorgeous 4 BHK family home in Mumbai where he lives with his wife and 2 kids: Watch video

Barun Sobti and his wife, Pashmeen Manchanda, opened the doors to their family home in Mumbai to give Farah Khan and her team a tour of their lavish space. The filmmaker shared the video on her YouTube channel on June 19.

A look inside Barun Sobti's beautiful home in Mumbai.

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In the video, the couple talked about their long-distance relationship and their history as school sweethearts before giving a sneak peek inside their unique home, which features a hidden secret room, a spacious balcony, and creative spaces for their children, all decorated by Pashmeen. Let's take a look inside:

At home with Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti's home is a masterclass in simple, minimal elegance, without compromising on space, designer elements, or lavish decor. One gets a sense of the design philosophy the couple followed in their home, right on their main door, painted a striking blue and featuring a brass knocker. The couple decorated the space with an abstract artwork, a pebbled area for their two kids – a daughter and a son – to park their bikes, and plants to liven it up.

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{{^usCountry}} As one enters through the main door, they are greeted by a spacious living area that follows an open floor plan, which the couple has divided into a dining nook and a sitting area. High ceilings, vibrant green and dark blue couch, a patterned centre table, a large TV screen, and modern lamp fixtures liven up the space. The beauty is in the details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As one enters through the main door, they are greeted by a spacious living area that follows an open floor plan, which the couple has divided into a dining nook and a sitting area. High ceilings, vibrant green and dark blue couch, a patterned centre table, a large TV screen, and modern lamp fixtures liven up the space. The beauty is in the details {{/usCountry}}

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The sitting area is near the large French windows that open up to the spacious balcony with a view of the Mumbai skyline, featuring wooden flooring and plush seating to have a relaxed evening. Meanwhile, inside, the seating area is decorated with a white wooden cabinet that matches the house's theme and is complemented by books, decorative items, wooden shelves holding awards, and a TV unit filled with board games.

The dining area is minimal and laid-back, allowing guests to relax and feel at home. It features a light wood dining table with a bench and chairs. A glass cabinet featuring glassware and china, a white wooden cabinet, plants, and modern lamps add a touch of minimal elegance to the space.

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The walls in this area feature wood panelling and also act as a hidden door to the couple's guest room, which they have decorated beautifully and features a large window with a gorgeous view. Right next to the dining area is their modular kitchen, with modern glass doors and a refrigerator that holds memories in the form of fridge magnets.

The house also has a foyer with walls adorned with photos of their precious memories, and the floor features a hopscotch game that the kids enjoy. It leads to the kids' adorable bedroom and a dream playroom with all the games that also features a tiny door for the kids to crawl through, and the couple's bedroom.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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