Step inside Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash's Bandra home with card-access shoe wardrobe, indoor pool, hidden washroom

One gets a sense of what's in store as they enter Karan and Tejasswi 's home, where they are welcomed through a lavish door featuring statement-making elements. As one enters the residence, they are greeted by a grand foyer and a spacious living room, which serves as the centre of the house and leads to the other areas.

Situated in Bandra, the couple's home features unique elements, including a keycard-access shoe wardrobe, a spacious balcony , six wardrobes, and an indoor pool. The pair also discussed their shared life in the video after moving in together. Let's take a look inside their home:

Indian television's IT couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, have recently taken over people's feeds with their appearance on Netflix's Desi Bling. Now, the couple has opened the doors to their lavish home in Mumbai in an episode of Curly Tales, which was posted on YouTube on May 29.

Textured walls, ambient lighting, high ceilings, modern chandeliers, plush couches, a chic dining area, lots of plants, and French windows that let in ample natural light define the living room. Meanwhile, the foyer is decorated with a glass wardrobe and glass doors that lead into the living room. A stunning chandelier, woven rattan almirahs, and marble flooring add to its charm.

Bling is the name of the game The foyer area is also dedicated to their extensive shoe collection. These cabinets are unique because they require card access to open. The collection is described as "blingy," with Karan’s expensive, chunky shoes taking up significant space. Tejasswi's luxury collection also steals the show, featuring shoes from Versace, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, among others.

The house features four bedrooms, in which, according to the actor, Karan’s clothing is spread across all the bedrooms, while Tejasswi's clothes are primarily kept in one room. Tejasswi also revealed that although Karan initially promised a 50-50 split of the wardrobe space in their main bedroom, he has taken over most of it.

The house also features some key unique details, apart from the shoe collection, which are accessed only with a key card: a hidden washroom that is accessed by pushing a bookshelf. Inside this washroom, there is a bathtub designed with two seats and a window offering a view.

The couple's Bandra home also features a large, windy balcony that Tejasswi considers her personal spot. This area features a paddle pool (swimming pool) with removable panels and a dedicated barbecue section. Meanwhile, the couple also has three puppies, including ones named Daku and Majnu.