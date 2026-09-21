Step inside billionaire industrialist and politician Naveen Jindal's 10,000 square foot bungalow in Delhi's Moti Bagh

Ever wondered how an Indian billionaire who is also a politician actually lives when he isn't shaping industry or debating policy in Parliament? On September 21, 2026, Architectural Digest India (AD India) offered a peek inside the foliage-wrapped, serene home of billionaire industrialist and member of Parliament Naveen Jindal — think quiet luxury at its finest. Also read | From Lutyens’ Delhi to Malabar Hill, why heritage bungalows remain the crown jewels of real estate

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Spanning around 10,000 square feet, the vast, historic residence in Moti Bagh is one of New Delhi's most understated yet undeniably grand Lutyens' bungalows. Nearly a century old, the home has been reimagined by designer Amina Bhatia, who told AD India she chose to honour its historical bones rather than compete with a structure that has survived a hundred years.

A palette of creams, browns, and greys

Throughout Naveen Jindal's bungalow, the colour palette leans heavily into creams, off-whites, greys and browns, allowing natural sunlight to wash through tall windows and grand archways. The restraint is intentional.

Earthy floors and classic furnishings — low-slung wooden coffee tables, woven cane-backed armchairs, and plush neutral sofas — bring warmth to the vast interiors without cluttering the colonial proportions. Soft lighting, contemporary furniture, warm materials overlay heritage, not overwrite it.

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Patriotic symbols + cosy dining and lounge areas

{{^usCountry}} The home artfully balances its dual mandate as both a public-facing political hub and a private family home. In the formal receiving areas, legacy takes centre stage. Also read | Step inside traditional home in Karnataka where Rishab Shetty's Kantara was filmed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The home artfully balances its dual mandate as both a public-facing political hub and a private family home. In the formal receiving areas, legacy takes centre stage. Also read | Step inside traditional home in Karnataka where Rishab Shetty's Kantara was filmed {{/usCountry}}

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Clean-lined modern sofas sit beside framed vintage maps of India and black-and-white photographs capturing historic political moments, including meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Miniature Indian flags rest quietly on polished wooden desks — patriotic symbols that reinforce Naveen Jindal's public role while maintaining an unpretentious atmosphere.

Deeper inside, the dining and lounge spaces feel intimate despite their generous scale, anchored by dark wood tables, woven carpets, and sculptural figures that nod to Naveen Jindal's well-known passion for polo and horse riding. Above the main stairwell, dramatic multi-pendant lantern lights and vibrant textile wall hangings add a modern touch to transitional spaces.

Outside, the pristine white facade, accentuated by traditional geometric jaali screens and sweeping verandahs, overlooks manicured lawns shaded by trees. It is colonial grandeur softened by foliage — serene, private, and unmistakably Lutyens'.

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