Step inside Farah Khan's revamped bedroom: From dated interiors and damp walls to a glamorous hotel-style retreat

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is known for visiting celebrity homes alongside her cook, Dilip, and giving fans a glimpse into the luxurious properties of their favourite stars through her YouTube channel. In her November 2 video, Farah turned the spotlight on her own home after her friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, nominated her for a bedroom makeover. What followed was a complete transformation of her dated bedroom into a luxurious space. (Also read: Step inside badminton star PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home featuring beautifully framed wedding photos, Mahabharata artwork and elegant interiors )

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Karan Johar nominated Farah Khan for a bedroom makeover, saying, “I feel I’ve seen her bedroom, and she needs a complete makeover, personally as well as structurally.”

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He also had some specific design suggestions for his friend. “A little classy, which you’re not. Too neutral, which you’re not at all,” he teased, before recommending elegant wallpaper, beautiful furnishings and elements that were completely different from Farah’s usual choices.

What Farah Khan’s bedroom looked like before the makeover

Before the transformation, Farah’s bedroom featured a blue-grey ceiling, a king-sized bed with grey cushioning, a black television cabinet and muted peach-yellow walls. The flooring and overall interiors also needed an update.

The room also had issues with damp walls and an unfinished ceiling. Farah wanted to replace the existing flooring, improve the wall finishes and create a more organised layout.

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{{^usCountry}} She particularly wanted to divide the long bedroom into two distinct areas: a sleeping space and a dedicated wardrobe and vanity section, much like a luxury hotel suite. Inside Farah Khan’s revamped bedroom {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She particularly wanted to divide the long bedroom into two distinct areas: a sleeping space and a dedicated wardrobe and vanity section, much like a luxury hotel suite. Inside Farah Khan’s revamped bedroom {{/usCountry}}

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The makeover began with replacing the existing flooring with wooden floors. For the walls, textured finishes in chocolate brown and marble-inspired effects replaced the earlier dated look with a more sophisticated aesthetic. The new wall treatments also helped address the visual impact of the damp patches that Farah had pointed out earlier.

One of the biggest changes was the creation of a separate wardrobe and vanity area. Floor-to-ceiling sliding panels with no bottom tracks helped divide the bedroom without making the space feel cramped. The panels also featured fingerprint- and password-enabled locks, adding privacy.

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The new vanity featured a marble-finish surface. Farah called it her favourite element, highlighting its scratch-resistant and stain-resistant qualities. The vanity also included soft-touch drawers and ample storage, while the wardrobe featured dedicated compartments for her luxury handbag collection.

Statement lighting and elegant furnishings

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Lighting played a major role in the bedroom's transformation. Statement lighting pieces, including beautiful table lamps, added warmth and glamour to the interiors. The space also featured customised switches, adding a stylish finishing touch.

For the furnishings, Farah chose customised curtains, blackout blinds and soft furnishings. A new bed, paired with a comfortable mattress, completed the hotel-suite-inspired sleeping area. Handmade carpets added warmth and character, while decorative planters brought greenery into the space.

Karan Johar reacts to Farah's new bedroom

After days of renovation, the much-awaited reveal finally arrived, with Karan Johar visiting Farah's home to see the transformation.

The filmmaker was visibly impressed with the new interiors and exclaimed, “This is the classiest room I have seen in your neighbourhood.” Farah also took him around the room, showing him the new vanity, wardrobe, statement lighting and customised furnishings.

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The makeover also included a dedicated storage space for Farah's extensive handbag collection. During the reveal, Karan recognised several bags he had gifted her over the years, including presents for her birthdays and films. Farah also showed him a Hermès plate displayed beneath the television, revealing that it was a gift from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

From dated interiors and unfinished walls to a luxurious bedroom with a dedicated vanity, walk-in wardrobe, statement lighting and smart features, Farah Khan's bedroom makeover brought together functionality and glamour.