Step inside 'house' of India's first and only female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Delhi's Safdarjung Road. Watch

A white bungalow at 1 Safdarjung Road in New Delhi remains a silent witness to some of the most pivotal moments in modern Indian history – once the official residence of India's first and only female Prime Minister, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum offers visitors a poignant journey through her life. Also read | Step inside Nehru family’s 2 Allahabad homes: Both Swaraj Bhawan and Anand Bhawan mix colonial and Indian architecture

Located in New Delhi, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum captures the essence of India's first female Prime Minister. (Instagram/ Jenil Variya and TripAdvisor)

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Over the years, visitors have taken to TripAdvisor to share photos of Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum. On May 1, content creator Jenil Variya shared an inside video of the former residence, and wrote, "House of India’s first lady Prime Minister Indira Gandhi." A comment on his post read, "Simple yet elegant... serene and beautiful ambience."

A sanctuary of simplicity

Stepping into the museum is like stepping back in time. The rooms are preserved exactly as they were during Indira Gandhi’s residence, offering a glimpse into a life in which public duty and private simplicity lived side by side.

Enclosed behind large glass viewing windows, the Prime Minister’s study is a bibliophile's dream. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves are packed with an extensive collection, ranging from political treatises to literature. A large wooden desk sits at the centre, still holding personal stationery and folders, as if awaiting her return.

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{{^usCountry}} Furnished with understated elegance, the living room features comfortable armchairs and low-profile modern seating. It reflects a home that was functional yet warm, designed for both family gatherings and informal political discussions. Also read | Step inside 100-year-old traditional wooden mansions at Karnataka’s unique Heritage Village Museum. See pics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furnished with understated elegance, the living room features comfortable armchairs and low-profile modern seating. It reflects a home that was functional yet warm, designed for both family gatherings and informal political discussions. Also read | Step inside 100-year-old traditional wooden mansions at Karnataka’s unique Heritage Village Museum. See pics {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rare family photos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rare family photos {{/usCountry}}

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Tucked away in various corners are intimate artefacts — her personal pens, and a collection of ceramic pottery that showcases her appreciation for Indian craftsmanship.

The museum walls serve as a sprawling photo essay of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Rare sepia-toned photographs capture intimate moments of Indira Gandhi, including childhood photos of her with her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, during the struggle for independence. There are also candid shots of her sons, Sanjay and Rajiv Gandhi, and her grandchildren, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi.

Visitor information as per Delhitourism.gov.in:

⦿ Location: 1 Safdarjung Road, New Delhi

⦿ Timings: 9:30 am to 5 pm (Closed on Mondays)

⦿ Entry: Free to the public.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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