Step inside Indian family’s beautiful New Jersey home with huge backyard, double island kitchen and cosy home theatre

What does a dream home in New Jersey look like? Content creator Priyam Saraswat gives a peek inside a beautiful Indian family’s home in Princeton in his October 24 Instagram video. From a huge backyard where deer often visit to a double-island kitchen, the house has plenty of thoughtful details. Built from scratch by Shraddha and her husband, Stephen, the home brings together modern living, family-friendly spaces and little touches of Indian heritage. Let’s take a closer look. (Also read: Step inside badminton star PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home featuring beautifully framed wedding photos, Mahabharata artwork and elegant interiors )

A dream home designed from scratch

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The family has been living in Princeton for eight years, but finding a home that matched their vision was not easy. After exploring several properties, they decided to purchase a plot of land and build their dream home from the ground up. While Stephen took charge of designing the layout, Shraddha, whose passion for interior design eventually became her career, designed the interiors. The result is a residence that balances architectural appeal with warmth and practicality.

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The main entrance sets the tone with its elegant arches, creating a welcoming first impression. Outside, the expansive backyard offers plenty of open space for their three children to play sports and enjoy the outdoors. The property also attracts deer, adding a touch of nature to the family’s everyday surroundings.

Thoughtfully designed kitchen to family living space

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{{^usCountry}} One of the standout features of the house is its spacious kitchen, designed around a double-island layout. The unusual arrangement makes the kitchen a natural gathering spot, where the children can sit while the family spends time together. The design also prioritises a clean, uncluttered aesthetic, with appliances cleverly concealed behind cabinetry. Even the refrigerator is hidden behind matching doors, maintaining the seamless look of the interiors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the standout features of the house is its spacious kitchen, designed around a double-island layout. The unusual arrangement makes the kitchen a natural gathering spot, where the children can sit while the family spends time together. The design also prioritises a clean, uncluttered aesthetic, with appliances cleverly concealed behind cabinetry. Even the refrigerator is hidden behind matching doors, maintaining the seamless look of the interiors. {{/usCountry}}

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The great room serves as another central space where the family comes together to relax and spend quality time. Comfortable and inviting, it reflects the home’s emphasis on shared experiences rather than just visual appeal.

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Guest room with an Indian touch

The guest bedroom offers one of the most personal details in the home: a subtle nod to the family’s Indian heritage. An Indian-inspired print adds character to the room, introducing a familiar cultural element within the contemporary setting. Paired with the home’s beautiful views, the guest room feels warm and inviting, making it a comfortable retreat for visiting friends and family.

This thoughtful detail reflects the way the interiors combine modern American living with elements that celebrate the family’s roots. Rather than making the entire home follow one theme, Shraddha has incorporated cultural touches in a considered way, allowing them to stand out naturally.

A library, puja room and personal spaces

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The house also features a dedicated library, reflecting the family’s shared love of reading. Designed as a space where everyone can settle down with a book, it adds a quieter dimension to the home’s otherwise active family life. The presence of a separate puja room is another meaningful feature, offering a dedicated place for prayer and reflection. Shraddha explains that she found the puja-room element during a trip to Bengaluru, highlighting how the family has brought pieces of India into their home in New Jersey.

The primary bedroom and bathroom continue the emphasis on comfort, with beautiful views adding to the sense of relaxation. These private spaces offer a peaceful retreat from the busier shared areas of the house.

Basement with golf simulator and home theatre

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The home’s basement takes entertainment and recreation to another level. It includes a golf simulator, giving the family an indoor space to enjoy sports regardless of the weather. With three children and a spacious property, having dedicated areas for indoor activities adds another layer of functionality to the home.

The basement also features a cosy home theatre, creating the perfect setting for family movie nights. Together, these spaces transform the lower level into an entertainment zone that complements the home’s open living areas and outdoor backyard.

What makes Shraddha and Stephen’s Princeton home particularly special is the thought behind its design. The house is not simply a showcase of beautiful interiors; it is a carefully planned space designed to accommodate family time, individual interests, cultural traditions and entertainment.

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