Step inside Krystle D’Souza’s Mumbai home with Parisian-inspired decor, bedroom-sized glam room and Sabyasachi wallpaper

Actor and Traitor’s season 2 winner D’Souza recently gave filmmaker Farah Khan a glimpse inside her Mumbai home in a September 7 YouTube video, offering a closer look at the spaces she designed herself and the memories she carries from growing up in a much smaller house in Sion.

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Located in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, the high-rise apartment is a blend of modern and Parisian-inspired interiors, with a warm, neutral palette running throughout the home. Krystle primarily designed the apartment herself after purchasing it during the pandemic, opting for beige tones, wooden textures and sleek high-gloss flooring. (Also read: Step inside a 250-year-old fort in Maheshwar where Rani Ahilyabai Holkar lived, ruled and left her legacy )

A warm and spacious living area

The spacious living and dining area follows the home’s understated aesthetic, with vertical fluted wooden panelling and integrated warm lighting adding depth to the space. Large floor-to-ceiling glass doors bring in plenty of natural light and open onto a balcony.

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{{^usCountry}} The balcony features a wooden bench with soft pastel cushions and handcrafted macramé wall decor, creating a cosy corner within the high-rise apartment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The balcony features a wooden bench with soft pastel cushions and handcrafted macramé wall decor, creating a cosy corner within the high-rise apartment. {{/usCountry}}

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The open-plan layout also includes a sleek wooden dining table and a built-in display unit where Krystle keeps her acting awards, books and travel souvenirs. The uncluttered floor space leaves plenty of room for entertaining guests.

“I am loving this space,” Farah said during the tour. D’Souza recalled growing up in a considerably smaller home. “It was a one-bedroom hall… I think some 700 square feet,” she said, explaining that her mother, father, grandmother, uncle, aunt, brother and she all lived together.

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Parisian-inspired bedroom to walk-in wardrobe

Farah also reminisced about her own childhood home, saying, “We also had a small 500-square-foot house like this. We all used to stay there.” Krystle now lives by herself and joked about having more space than she needs. “I live alone, what would I do with a three-and-a-half-bedroom?” she said.

The same neutral aesthetic continues into Krystle's bedroom, which features a light beige tufted headboard against a floral wallpaper accent wall. A large window offers views of the city, while the muted colours and soft furnishings give the room a relaxed feel.

The apartment also includes a dedicated walk-in wardrobe for her clothing and accessories, a fitting addition for the actor, who openly admits her love for fashion and handbags.

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Her bedroom features a soft beige palette, a tufted headboard and floral wallpaper.

Farah joked, “Oh my, Krystle. We are in a bedroom in New York. You can see the Empire State Building from here.” The standout feature of the cosy room is the Sabyasachi floral wallpaper, priced at around ₹35,000 per roll, which adds a luxe, statement touch to the otherwise muted space.

‘I am a makeup junkie’

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One of the most personal spaces in the home is Krystle’s dedicated vanity and glam room. The space stands out from the neutral tones elsewhere in the apartment, featuring a bold orange couch against a stone backdrop and an illuminated neon statement sign. It doubles as the actor’s getting-ready space and houses her extensive collection of beauty products.

“I am a makeup junkie,” Krystle said, explaining that doing her own makeup is something she genuinely enjoys and finds therapeutic.

Farah was impressed by the size of the space, describing it as almost “bedroom-sized”. Krystle also revealed that she is planning another vanity to accommodate her hair and makeup collection. “I have lots and lots,” she said, giving Farah a peek at her beauty stash.

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Her glam room features a bold orange couch, stone-finish backdrop and illuminated neon sign.

A home that reflects her love for bags

Krystle’s handbag collection also found its way into the home tour. As she showed Farah around, the actor opened up about her love for bags and even pointed out pieces that she uses regularly. “I love bags,” she said, adding that she also enjoys looking at other people’s collections.

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Her bags aren’t just displayed away for special occasions either. During the tour, Farah pointed out that some of Krystle’s designer bags are used for everyday outings.

As Farah explored the apartment, Krystle's home emerged as more than just a stylish Mumbai high-rise, it is a reflection of how far the actor has come, while still carrying memories of the smaller home where she grew up.