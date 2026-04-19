Step inside MP Manoj Tiwari's Delhi home where rooms are named after places in India: 'Kashmir is close to my heart'

From the snow-capped inspiration of Kashmir to the wild terrains of Ranthambore, Manoj Tiwari’s official residence in Delhi isn't just a house; it’s a journey. In an April 17 home tour with filmmaker Farah Khan, the MP revealed that he has named almost every room in his sprawling bungalow after an Indian city or region that holds personal significance. Also read | Step inside Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s peaceful Delhi home

Manoj Tiwari's residence in Delhi merges traditional and modern elements, (YouTube/ Farah Khan)

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The inside video on Farah Khan's YouTube channel showed that the decor is a unique blend of traditional Indian heritage, modern comfort, and eclectic collections that reflect both his cinematic roots and political stature. Manoj lives here with wife Surbhi Tiwari and their two daughters.

The 'Kashmir room': serenity in yellow

Named after Manoj Tiwari's tour of Kashmir, the 'Kashmir room' is designed for high-energy meetings and lively conversations. It is anchored by vibrant yellow sofas and armchairs that pop against cream walls. Flooded with natural light from large windows, the space features sleek built-in shelving units displaying various idols and trophies. The vibe is minimalist but cheerful.

"There is Patna. There is Banaras. But Kashmir is close to my heart," Manoj told Farah, explaining how the CPWD (Central Public Works Department) handed over each space and that tells a story of his travels and career milestones.

The 'Ranthambore suite' has earthy textures

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{{^usCountry}} This room serves as a hub for brainstorming, named after a strategic retreat Manoj held with colleagues in the famous tiger reserve. One accent wall features a striking botanical leaf-print wallpaper, bringing an outdoor feel inside. The furniture is a mix of plush, deep-seated grey sectional sofas and a high-back beige wingchair, providing a cosy atmosphere. Warm wood-finish laminate floors tie the earthy aesthetic together. The 'Lokhandwala room' is a nod to Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This room serves as a hub for brainstorming, named after a strategic retreat Manoj held with colleagues in the famous tiger reserve. One accent wall features a striking botanical leaf-print wallpaper, bringing an outdoor feel inside. The furniture is a mix of plush, deep-seated grey sectional sofas and a high-back beige wingchair, providing a cosy atmosphere. Warm wood-finish laminate floors tie the earthy aesthetic together. The 'Lokhandwala room' is a nod to Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting Manoj's years in the film industry, the 'Lokhandwala room' leans into a classic 'Mumbai apartment' aesthetic. Long, linear wooden-frame sofas with cream upholstery line the walls, perfect for hosting large groups. The room also features wood wall panelling and a large, intricate golden statue of a deity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting Manoj's years in the film industry, the 'Lokhandwala room' leans into a classic 'Mumbai apartment' aesthetic. Long, linear wooden-frame sofas with cream upholstery line the walls, perfect for hosting large groups. The room also features wood wall panelling and a large, intricate golden statue of a deity. {{/usCountry}}

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Manoj Tiwari's sword collection

Beyond the themed rooms, the residence showcases several standout architectural and interior choices that define its character. A primary highlight is the extensive sword collection, which Manoj told Farah includes between 500 and 600 decorative pieces. These are displayed in a gallery-like setting alongside vintage dark-wood cabinetry, family portraits, and a large oil painting of his mother.

Other notable design features across the bungalow

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The outdoor areas are equally specialised, featuring a unique garden gym situated directly under a large tree. This allows for strength training within the bungalow's lawn, which is naturally landscaped. Inside, the private quarters lean toward a modern hotel-luxe aesthetic, particularly in the bedrooms, which have tufted headboards and floor-to-ceiling wooden wardrobe panels.

Throughout the home, traditional spiritual elements remain a focal point; large-scale paintings of Krishna and Radha and various Ganesha idols add an Indian touch to the otherwise modern renovation. The exterior of the home maintains the classic white-brick Delhi bungalow charm, with manicured lawns and plenty of potted greenery, providing a tranquil escape from the city's bustle.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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