Step inside Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s peaceful Delhi home surrounded by nature and soulful Indian decor

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, who recently welcomed their baby boy, reside in a calm and beautifully designed home in Delhi, surrounded by greenery and open space. In a November 24 YouTube video, Curly Tales toured Raghav’s home, offering an inside view of the couple’s peaceful, nature-filled living space and its thoughtful, understated design. (Also read: Step inside Manish Malhotra’s massive Bandra bungalow that Farah Khan calls 'Pali Hill’s Taj Mahal’. Watch video ) Explore Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's elegant Delhi home with artistic touches. (Youtube/@Curly Tales)

Inside Raghav Chadha's artistic Delhi home

Raghav’s home carries an artistic, earthy charm throughout. The space opens up to a sprawling garden where he often enjoys reading his morning newspaper. The outdoor area is lined with traditional paintings, handcrafted swings, and cultural accents that reflect the couple’s love for Indian art.

The entrance features a solid wooden door in a warm brown tone, flanked by two lion showpieces. Around the garden, benches and elephant sculptures add character, pieces Raghav says belonged to his father’s personal collection, gathered slowly over the years.

Inside, he walks viewers through his office, a space that was once a garage but has now been transformed into a warm, functional room. A full wall of shelves holds books, paintings, and indoor plants, giving the space an inviting and lived-in feel.

Artistic corners and classic dining room

The dining room features a clean, classic setup with a cream-coloured wooden table and matching chairs with cane backs and patterned upholstery. Warm wooden flooring adds contrast, while a large window brings in natural light. The space includes simple decor, a carved room divider, table lamps, and a sideboard, creating a neat, organised, and understated interior.

Throughout the home, paintings from Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding and other art pieces celebrating Indian culture add a personal and sentimental touch, tying the entire space together.

About Raghav Chadha and Perineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged on 13 May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They tied the knot on 24 September 2023 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 19 October 2025 and named him Neer.