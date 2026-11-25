American singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and businessman Usher gave Architectural Digest a tour of his beautiful Atlanta mansion on August 4, 2026. The 47-year-old singer’s home features an eclectic art collection, a private barber shop, an astronaut sculpture in the front yard, and more. Let’s take a closer look at his mansion.
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Inside Usher’s mansion
The mansion blends classic American architecture, contemporary luxury, and understated European elegance. While every corner has character, the entrance immediately establishes the house's personality. The exterior appears to draw inspiration from traditional American colonial and New England-style homes.
From the horizontal white siding giving the facade a timeless look to the central doorway framing the wall-mounted lanterns on either side, the entrance sets the mood of the house.
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The oversized black metal lanterns add an old-world character with their warm illumination against the blue-toned exterior. A broad staircase leads to the main entrance, making the doorway feel elevated and grand.{{/usCountry}}
The oversized black metal lanterns add an old-world character with their warm illumination against the blue-toned exterior. A broad staircase leads to the main entrance, making the doorway feel elevated and grand.{{/usCountry}}
The foyer space is a generously proportioned entrance passage with a large rectangular opening leading into the house. It delights with warm beige and taupe-toned walls that create a soft, welcoming atmosphere, a large window at the far end bringing natural daylight into the passage, full-length curtains framing the window, adding softness and height, indoor plants placed on either side of the passage, and a polished-looking wooden floor that adds warmth to the otherwise neutral palette.
Into the dining room
The dining room has a more formal and sophisticated character. It features a large oval dining table occupying the centre of the room, a table covered with what appears to be a decorative patterned tablecloth, and upholstered dining chairs in muted beige and grey tones. Behind the dining table is a large framed artwork featuring a classical portrait-like composition.
Inside the kitchen
The kitchen is one of the most beautiful spaces because of its combination of traditional cabinetry and contemporary styling. The kitchen features light-coloured cabinetry, likely white or ivory, multiple storage compartments arranged symmetrically, and traditional cabinet detailing rather than completely flat, minimalist doors.
The outdoor garden and courtyard
Usher’s garden has a distinctly different personality from the interiors. It feels lush, mature, and almost secluded. It features dense trees, layered greenery, potted plants, a traditional stone pedestal, and a swimming pool.
About Usher
Usher Raymond IV is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time and is ranked by Rolling Stone among the greatest singers of all time and by Billboard among the greatest pop stars of the 21st century.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.