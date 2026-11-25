American singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and businessman Usher gave Architectural Digest a tour of his beautiful Atlanta mansion on August 4, 2026. The 47-year-old singer’s home features an eclectic art collection, a private barber shop, an astronaut sculpture in the front yard, and more. Let’s take a closer look at his mansion.

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Inside Usher’s mansion

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The mansion blends classic American architecture, contemporary luxury, and understated European elegance. While every corner has character, the entrance immediately establishes the house's personality. The exterior appears to draw inspiration from traditional American colonial and New England-style homes.

From the horizontal white siding giving the facade a timeless look to the central doorway framing the wall-mounted lanterns on either side, the entrance sets the mood of the house.

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{{^usCountry}} The oversized black metal lanterns add an old-world character with their warm illumination against the blue-toned exterior. A broad staircase leads to the main entrance, making the doorway feel elevated and grand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The oversized black metal lanterns add an old-world character with their warm illumination against the blue-toned exterior. A broad staircase leads to the main entrance, making the doorway feel elevated and grand. {{/usCountry}}

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The foyer space is a generously proportioned entrance passage with a large rectangular opening leading into the house. It delights with warm beige and taupe-toned walls that create a soft, welcoming atmosphere, a large window at the far end bringing natural daylight into the passage, full-length curtains framing the window, adding softness and height, indoor plants placed on either side of the passage, and a polished-looking wooden floor that adds warmth to the otherwise neutral palette.

Into the dining room

The dining room has a more formal and sophisticated character. It features a large oval dining table occupying the centre of the room, a table covered with what appears to be a decorative patterned tablecloth, and upholstered dining chairs in muted beige and grey tones. Behind the dining table is a large framed artwork featuring a classical portrait-like composition.

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Inside the kitchen

The kitchen is one of the most beautiful spaces because of its combination of traditional cabinetry and contemporary styling. The kitchen features light-coloured cabinetry, likely white or ivory, multiple storage compartments arranged symmetrically, and traditional cabinet detailing rather than completely flat, minimalist doors.

The outdoor garden and courtyard

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Usher’s garden has a distinctly different personality from the interiors. It feels lush, mature, and almost secluded. It features dense trees, layered greenery, potted plants, a traditional stone pedestal, and a swimming pool.

About Usher

Usher Raymond IV is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time and is ranked by Rolling Stone among the greatest singers of all time and by Billboard among the greatest pop stars of the 21st century.