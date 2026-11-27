A clean and organised kitchen makes everyday cooking more comfortable, while a cluttered one can make even simple tasks feel more difficult. If your kitchen countertops are constantly occupied by jars, utensils and small appliances, choosing the right organisers can help you make better use of the available space. However, buying organisers simply because they are popular can lead to unnecessary expenses and take up even more room. Instead, look for products that suit your kitchen layout, available space and everyday needs. The idea is to keep frequently used items accessible without allowing them to take over the workspace.

Kitchen organisation tips (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

From tiered organisers and spice racks to appliance stands and sink caddies, here are eight products that can help keep your kitchen countertops organised and make everyday cooking more convenient.

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1. Tiered countertop organisers

If your kitchen counter has several small containers, jars and frequently used essentials, a tiered organiser can help make better use of the available vertical space. Instead of spreading everything across the countertop, you can arrange items on different levels while keeping them within easy reach. These organisers are available in metal, wood and acrylic finishes. You can use them to store tea and coffee jars, small spice containers, condiments or frequently used kitchen accessories.

2. Wall-mounted spice racks

Spice jars are among the most common reasons kitchen countertops become cluttered. Keeping multiple containers near the cooking area is convenient, but arranging them in rows can take up valuable workspace.

A wall-mounted spice rack offers an alternative by moving these containers off the counter. Depending on your kitchen layout, you can install one near the cooking zone to keep frequently used spices accessible while preparing meals. Look for options with sturdy construction and the highest weight limit. Plus, consider the adhesive quality too.

3. Kitchen utensil holders

Cooking spoons, spatulas, ladles and tongs are often left scattered across the countertop or placed in different drawers. A dedicated utensil holder can bring these everyday essentials together and make them easier to access while cooking. You can choose from ceramic, stainless steel, wooden and metal holders depending on your kitchen's overall decor. A wider opening is useful if you regularly use multiple utensils, while a heavier base can prevent the holder from tipping over.

4. Countertop appliance stands

Small appliances such as microwaves, mixers, toasters, electric kettles and coffee makers can occupy counter space, particularly when they are kept together. A countertop appliance stand can help create additional usable space by introducing a separate storage level. These stands are available in single-tier and multi-tier designs, with some featuring drawers or additional storage sections. You can use the elevated surface for lighter appliances or kitchen essentials, depending on the stand's load-bearing capacity.

5. Stackable storage containers

Stackable containers help make the most of vertical space while keeping ingredients organised together. Transparent designs are especially useful because you can see the contents without opening each container. Look for airtight lids, food-safe materials, and stackable shapes that sit securely on top of one another. It is also worth checking whether the containers are easy to clean and whether their openings are wide enough for convenient refilling.

6. Sink caddies and organisers

The area around the kitchen sink can become messy with dishwashing liquid, scrubbers, sponges and cleaning brushes. Leaving these items directly on the countertop can also result in water collecting around them or leaving marks. A sink caddy provides a designated place for these essentials and helps keep the surrounding area more organised. Some designs include separate compartments for sponges, brushes and soap bottles, while others come with drainage features that allow excess water to flow away.

You can explore stainless steel, plastic and rust-resistant metal options. Check the dimensions before buying to ensure that the caddy fits beside your sink without interfering with the tap or washing area.

7. Under-cabinet paper towel holders

Paper towel rolls are useful in everyday kitchens, but keeping them on the countertop can take up space that could otherwise be used for food preparation. An under-cabinet paper towel holder offers a simple solution by using the unused area beneath your kitchen cabinets. Depending on the design, it can be installed using screws or adhesive fittings.

8. Kitchen countertop trays

Sometimes, the problem is not the number of items on your kitchen counter but the way they are being arranged on the kitchen slabs. A countertop tray can help to put frequently used essentials together instead of allowing them to spread across different areas. Wooden, bamboo, metal and ceramic trays are available in different sizes and finishes. Choose one with raised edges to keep bottles and containers from slipping off. But it is advisable to not to avoid overcrowd the tray. The purpose is to create a designated space for everyday essentials, not to move all the countertop clutter into one place.

What to consider before buying kitchen countertop organisers?

Measure the available space: Check the width, depth and height of your countertop.

Prioritise easy maintenance: Choose materials that can be wiped clean easily and are suitable for regular kitchen use.

Look for vertical storage: Tiered racks, wall-mounted shelves and stackable containers can help free up valuable workspace.

Check the material: Stainless steel, food-safe plastic, treated wood and acrylic are common options. Consider moisture exposure and cleaning requirements before buying.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I keep my kitchen countertops clutter-free? Start by removing items you don't use. Next, use tiered organisers, stackable containers, wall-mounted racks, etc.

Which organisers are best for small kitchen countertops? Tiered organisers, wall-mounted spice racks, stackable containers and under-cabinet holders are useful for compact kitchens.

What materials are best for kitchen countertop organisers? Stainless steel, food-safe plastic, acrylic, bamboo and treated wood are common choices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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