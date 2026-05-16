‘Tell me where it hurts’: Inside a videogame about life as a health worker

When players tell Priya Goswami they find her game exhausting, “it makes me oddly happy,” she says. “That’s exactly what I’m aiming for.” In the game, players must get women to talk about their health, gently probe if there are signs of negligence or abuse. If it feels tedious and exhausting, that’s exactly what the creators were going for.

Super Asha, about a day in the life of an Indian health worker, seems like a game of choice at first. It soon becomes clear the choices are often just dilemmas, and they come in an endless stream.

Players start by making their way through what is a typical morning for the fictitious health worker named Asha. She wakes at 5 am and rushes through chores and chaotic traffic to make it in time for her first house visit.

Such workers typically manage 700 to 1,000 households each, so there is plenty to do on an average day. As government intermediaries, they must track vaccination schedules and maternal and child health, flag issues with nutrition, healthcare or sanitation, and occasionally administer first-aid.

It is rarely as simple as it sounds. At her first house, Asha may find, for instance, that the women won’t talk with men or elders in the room. Ask the elders too many questions and they may not invite you back into the home.

Say the others step away and the woman can finally speak freely, does one ask her about the infant girl she recently, mysteriously, lost? What information should one upload to the government portal, given that everything one logs could have implications for her future care, and the future of her family?