Terracotta tales travel to Delhi: Art acquires beautiful forms

In the age of run-of-the-mill crockery and shiny metal cutleries, there’s still something absolutely magical about terracotta. The emergence of this age-old technique of art can be traced back to approximately 5,000 years, and has crossed several generations with its limitless benefits. Crafted in different shapes, a number of terracotta artefacts will display many a stories of past, as they get exhibited at Terrafest 2022.

Happy to find a platform to showcase some of the finest terracotta, are the artisans, from across the country, who are behind these exquisite designs. “Hum jo saaman banate hain, uski khasiyat yeh hai ki woh hollow hota hai. Iski wajah se humara banaya hua saaman bakiyo se alag hota hai,” shares Jamnalal Prajapati, an artisan from Rajasthan feeling elated to be able to bring his work to the Capital. “Terracotta ka itna popular hone ka sabse bada karan yeh hai ki metal wagarah baad mei aaya tha, par yeh kala bahut pehle aayi. Aur yeh pure world mei mashoor hai. India ke andar hi alag alag state mei bahut pehle se banta aa raha hai,” adds Prajapati.

Terracotta artefacts of utility and decoration are on display at the exhibition.

From articles of utility to decorative, everything gets crafted at the hands of these artisans who are themselves coming to the city to exhibit their work, directly to the buyers. Manbodh Rana, an artisan from Odisha says, “Humara sajawat ka saaman kafi achha hota hai. Grahak gift ke liye bahut saari cheezein leke ja sakte hain, jaise ki bird bath aur roof tile.”

But, one must not assume that all the finished products from different regions look alike, explains Abdul Kumbhar, an artisan from Kutch, Gujaratadding, “Jaise har state ki bhasha alag hoti hai, waise hi unke yahan se jo karigar hain unka terrcotta ka kaam bhi alag hota hai. Jaise ki humare saaman ke liye mitti Rann se aati hai jiski wajah se usme bilkul bhi kankad-patthar nahi hote, aur bilkul sakht rehti hai toh saaman banane mei asaani rheti hai.”

Some artisans have also created jewellery out of terracotta.

“Terracotta products were and still are associated with various festivals in India. For this reason, we hold this event before Diwali. This year, terracotta artists from states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu will be present at the exhibition,” says Anuradha Ravindranath, from Delhi Blue Pottery Trust, adding, “Every state in India has terracotta artisans. Unfortunately, their numbers are shrinking fast... The takeaway from the festival should be a spirit of encouragement for the indigenous artists and art forms, and interest and involvement in their future. Visitors should feel invested to promote and encourage terracotta workers so that this ancient practice continues.”

Catch It Live

What: Terrafest 2022

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

On till: October 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Violet Line

