The complete furniture guide to everything you need for your home; my top picks from sofas to table lamps

Furnishing a home is exciting, though the endless choices can quickly turn it into a confusing task. From finding the right sofa for your living room to picking a bedside table, dining set, wardrobe or table lamp, every purchase shapes the way your home looks and feels. Instead of filling rooms with random pieces, it helps to choose furniture that matches your lifestyle, fits your space and offers lasting value. This guide brings together everything I would personally pick for a modern home, covering essentials for every room along with a few smart additions that make daily life easier. If you are setting up a new home or refreshing your current space, this list is a great place to start.

Every corner deserves thoughtful furniture choices that add comfort, function and character while making your home feel warm and inviting daily. (canva.com)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Everything you need to furnish your home

3 Seater Sofa

A three-seater sofa is the centrepiece of most living rooms, offering enough seating for family and guests without taking over the space. Pick one with supportive cushioning, durable upholstery and a timeless design. Neutral shades work well with changing décor, making it a long-lasting addition to your home.

Arm Chairs

An armchair is perfect for creating a cosy reading corner or adding extra seating to your living room or bedroom. Focus on comfort, back support and fabric quality. A statement colour or textured finish can add character, while a classic design stays relevant for years.

Sofa Cum Bed

A sofa cum bed is a practical choice for compact homes and guest rooms. It works as everyday seating and transforms into a comfortable bed when needed. Look for an easy folding mechanism, a supportive mattress and a sturdy frame to make daily use simple and reliable.

Dining Table

A dining table is more than a place for meals. It is where conversations, celebrations and everyday moments happen. Choose a size that suits your family and available space. Solid materials, comfortable seating, clearance and a simple design help it fit into changing interiors.

Study Table or Work Desk

A good study table or work desk encourages better focus and productivity. It should provide enough space for your laptop, books and daily essentials without making the room feel crowded. Built-in storage, cable management and a comfortable height can make everyday work much easier.

Coffee Table

A coffee table ties the seating area together while offering a handy surface for books, drinks and decorative accents. Pick one that complements your sofa without blocking movement. Storage shelves or drawers add extra functionality, especially in smaller living rooms where every bit of space counts.

Nesting Tables

Nesting tables are smart space savers that can be used together or separately around the house. They work well beside sofas, armchairs or even as bedside tables when needed. Their compact design makes them easy to move around while adding flexibility to your living space.

Double Bed

A double bed should offer comfort, durability and enough space for restful sleep. Choose a sturdy frame with good support and, if possible, built-in storage to maximise space. A timeless finish blends easily with different bedroom styles, making it a practical long-term investment.

Side Tables

Side tables are small yet incredibly useful pieces of furniture. They keep essentials within easy reach beside your bed or sofa while adding balance to the room. A drawer or lower shelf offers extra storage, making it both decorative and functional for everyday living.

Table Lamps

A table lamp creates warm lighting while adding personality to a room. It works well on bedside tables, work desks or side tables in the living room. Choose one with the right brightness and a design that complements your décor for a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

Floor Lamps

Floor lamps are an easy way to brighten empty corners without taking up table space. They work beautifully beside sofas, reading chairs or bedroom seating. Adjustable lighting and a slim profile make them practical, while an eye-catching design adds visual interest to the room.

Planters

Indoor planters bring freshness and colour into your home while helping create a relaxed atmosphere. Ceramic, metal and woven finishes all offer different looks. Pair them with easy-care indoor plants and place them in empty corners, balconies or near windows for maximum impact.

Cushions

Cushions instantly refresh sofas, beds and chairs without requiring a complete makeover. Mix different sizes, textures and colours to create depth while keeping the overall palette balanced. Good quality filling helps cushions keep their shape, making them comfortable as well as decorative throughout the year.

Wall Plates

Decorative wall plates add personality to blank walls without occupying floor space. They work beautifully in dining areas, hallways and living rooms. Arrange them in clusters with different sizes and patterns to create an eye-catching display that reflects your style and interests.

Fancy Mirrors

A decorative mirror does much more than reflect your surroundings. It makes rooms appear brighter and larger while acting as a statement piece. Round, arched or uniquely shaped designs can become the focal point of an entryway, bedroom or living room with very little effort.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.