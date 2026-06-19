‘The wildlife will return. We need to develop the will to let it’

(Read an excerpt from Undiscovered Corbett. Click here to see how, aged 60, he was reaching out to a new generation, amid a world war.)

The results of some of the work that I and others like me have done has shown extremely quick results. We’ve had birds move back into wetland sites, perching on the diggers that were still working there. The wildlife will come. We need to develop the will to let it.

Forests have regenerated. Rivers have been restored. Communities can transform landscapes within a generation.

We can be optimistic. Species have recovered from the brink of extinction.

* Do you think we can realistically turn this around?

We need to build the will to move in the right direction, with longer-term goals in place of our short-term ones.

I think our increasingly urban society has become quite detached, in a sense, from that nature, which actually sustains it. We need greater support for local communities living alongside wildlife.

I suppose top of the list would be a renewed relationship between people and wildlife.

* How does one move forward, holding two opposing truths like that?

I think we’re pushed today into almost this binary view of growth or environment, wildlife or people, technology or nature… Corbett’s life suggests that taking responsibility means admitting that the reality is messier than that. It may involve the holding of two opposing truths.

That’s the dilemma, isn’t it? He was a skilled hunter, yet he became a protector of wildlife. Rather than resolve that tension perhaps his life forces us to face up to it.

* What do you think we, living in the Anthropocene or the Capitalocene, can draw from the duality of his life?

We can now read books about conservation and pay attention to the discourse on the internet, but Corbett had to find out a lot of that for himself.

Born in 1875, he was shooting for food before the turn of the 19th century, and by the end of the 19th century he came to an understanding that the lives of God’s creatures were not to be taken lightly. He moved away from shooting man-eaters to photographing wildlife.

From his early writings to Maggie, it seems like he was aware of the impact people were having on wildlife from before World War 1.

* To be worried about the ecology as early as Corbett was, was quite unusual, wasn’t it?

Then at some point a source asked: “What will become of all this research?” That was the moment it first occurred to me that I should write a book.

There were dead ends too. One family, for instance, destroyed some really interesting expedition records thinking nobody would be interested in them anymore. They were from a little-known trip Corbett took to Kashmir.

I came across one man who had a lot of old hunting journals from Mokameh Ghat (in Bihar, where Corbett lived and worked for the railways). They were a gold mine. Jim’s publishers, Oxford University Press in the UK, have quite a Corbett archive. Here, his sister Maggie’s letters proved to be an invaluable resource.

Well, I chased down contacts from names in his books. There was no magic to it but I followed up on the characters as far as I could.

* Was it hard to find new information on someone who wrote about himself, and has been written about a fair deal?

He worried about our impact on ecosystems. In letters to his sister Margaret Corbett (or Maggie), he wonders whether changes to their environment were causing changes in the apex predators. What would he have made of where we are today?

He loved nature. In a letter to a friend, he wrote: “One sees the most lovely birds and butterflies in the jungles when one’s not seeing tiger.”

But he was also kind and unselfish, Douglas says, refusing government rewards, for instance, because he preferred to feel like he was offering a valiant service than profiting from a death.

Yes, the hunter-turned-conservationist was the driving force behind India’s first national park (established in 1936 in Uttarakhand; first called the Hailey and renamed the Jim Corbett National Park two years after his death, in 1957).

Based on 40 years of research, Douglas has just published a book titled Undiscovered Corbett (Merlin Unwin UK), containing rare photographs of Jim Corbett, and letters and notes he left behind. Together with anecdotes and a wealth of biographical detail, they offer an unusually intimate view of the man behind the legend.

By his late-20s, Douglas had begun following in the author’s actual footsteps too, revisiting trails on frequent visits to India and Nepal. Those side quests have now led to an adventure he hadn’t anticipated.

Douglas, now 67, would go on to study environmental sciences, and has spent 40 years working in wetland conservation. “A lot of the credit for this goes to Jim,” he says. “To be honest, I never really stopped re-reading his books. I just finished re-reading Man-Eaters of Kumaon.”

“I wasn’t going to find leopards or tigers, but I could track deer,” he laughs. “I could trace where they had been feeding and find their droppings. I was an outdoors child, and I’m an outdoors adult still.”

Growing up in cold, coastal Northumberland in England, Corbett’s jungle adventures in India hardly seemed real. And yet they were! Thrilled, a young Douglas decided to go scouting in the woods near his home, in imitation of his hero.

The 1948 classic The Man-Eating Leopard of Rudraprayag “struck me as slightly scary, but I guess it was a scary leopard after all,” he says, chuckling.

Ian Douglas was 10 when he first encountered Jim Corbett.

PREMIUM ‘From his letters to his sister Maggie, it seems like he was aware of the impact people were having on wildlife from before World War 1,’ Douglas says.

The 1948 classic The Man-Eating Leopard of Rudraprayag “struck me as slightly scary, but I guess it was a scary leopard after all,” he says, chuckling.

Growing up in cold, coastal Northumberland in England, Corbett’s jungle adventures in India hardly seemed real. And yet they were! Thrilled, a young Douglas decided to go scouting in the woods near his home, in imitation of his hero.

“I wasn’t going to find leopards or tigers, but I could track deer,” he laughs. “I could trace where they had been feeding and find their droppings. I was an outdoors child, and I’m an outdoors adult still.”

Douglas, now 67, would go on to study environmental sciences, and has spent 40 years working in wetland conservation. “A lot of the credit for this goes to Jim,” he says. “To be honest, I never really stopped re-reading his books. I just finished re-reading Man-Eaters of Kumaon.”

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By his late-20s, Douglas had begun following in the author’s actual footsteps too, revisiting trails on frequent visits to India and Nepal. Those side quests have now led to an adventure he hadn’t anticipated.

Based on 40 years of research, Douglas has just published a book titled Undiscovered Corbett (Merlin Unwin UK), containing rare photographs of Jim Corbett, and letters and notes he left behind. Together with anecdotes and a wealth of biographical detail, they offer an unusually intimate view of the man behind the legend.

Yes, the hunter-turned-conservationist was the driving force behind India’s first national park (established in 1936 in Uttarakhand; first called the Hailey and renamed the Jim Corbett National Park two years after his death, in 1957).

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{{^usCountry}} But he was also kind and unselfish, Douglas says, refusing government rewards, for instance, because he preferred to feel like he was offering a valiant service than profiting from a death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But he was also kind and unselfish, Douglas says, refusing government rewards, for instance, because he preferred to feel like he was offering a valiant service than profiting from a death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He loved nature. In a letter to a friend, he wrote: “One sees the most lovely birds and butterflies in the jungles when one’s not seeing tiger.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He loved nature. In a letter to a friend, he wrote: “One sees the most lovely birds and butterflies in the jungles when one’s not seeing tiger.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He worried about our impact on ecosystems. In letters to his sister Margaret Corbett (or Maggie), he wonders whether changes to their environment were causing changes in the apex predators. What would he have made of where we are today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He worried about our impact on ecosystems. In letters to his sister Margaret Corbett (or Maggie), he wonders whether changes to their environment were causing changes in the apex predators. What would he have made of where we are today? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Excerpts from an interview. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Excerpts from an interview. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} * Was it hard to find new information on someone who wrote about himself, and has been written about a fair deal? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} * Was it hard to find new information on someone who wrote about himself, and has been written about a fair deal? {{/usCountry}}

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Well, I chased down contacts from names in his books. There was no magic to it but I followed up on the characters as far as I could.

I came across one man who had a lot of old hunting journals from Mokameh Ghat (in Bihar, where Corbett lived and worked for the railways). They were a gold mine. Jim’s publishers, Oxford University Press in the UK, have quite a Corbett archive. Here, his sister Maggie’s letters proved to be an invaluable resource.

There were dead ends too. One family, for instance, destroyed some really interesting expedition records thinking nobody would be interested in them anymore. They were from a little-known trip Corbett took to Kashmir.

Then at some point a source asked: “What will become of all this research?” That was the moment it first occurred to me that I should write a book.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

* To be worried about the ecology as early as Corbett was, was quite unusual, wasn’t it?

From his early writings to Maggie, it seems like he was aware of the impact people were having on wildlife from before World War 1.

Born in 1875, he was shooting for food before the turn of the 19th century, and by the end of the 19th century he came to an understanding that the lives of God’s creatures were not to be taken lightly. He moved away from shooting man-eaters to photographing wildlife.

We can now read books about conservation and pay attention to the discourse on the internet, but Corbett had to find out a lot of that for himself.

* What do you think we, living in the Anthropocene or the Capitalocene, can draw from the duality of his life?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That’s the dilemma, isn’t it? He was a skilled hunter, yet he became a protector of wildlife. Rather than resolve that tension perhaps his life forces us to face up to it.

I think we’re pushed today into almost this binary view of growth or environment, wildlife or people, technology or nature… Corbett’s life suggests that taking responsibility means admitting that the reality is messier than that. It may involve the holding of two opposing truths.

* How does one move forward, holding two opposing truths like that?

I suppose top of the list would be a renewed relationship between people and wildlife.

I think our increasingly urban society has become quite detached, in a sense, from that nature, which actually sustains it. We need greater support for local communities living alongside wildlife.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We need to build the will to move in the right direction, with longer-term goals in place of our short-term ones.

* Do you think we can realistically turn this around?

We can be optimistic. Species have recovered from the brink of extinction.

Forests have regenerated. Rivers have been restored. Communities can transform landscapes within a generation.

The results of some of the work that I and others like me have done has shown extremely quick results. We’ve had birds move back into wetland sites, perching on the diggers that were still working there. The wildlife will come. We need to develop the will to let it.

(Read an excerpt from Undiscovered Corbett. Click here to see how, aged 60, he was reaching out to a new generation, amid a world war.)