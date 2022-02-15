These couple influencers are making a splash on social media

Social media is a beautiful place for these power couple influencers that amaze audiences with their incredibly wonderful content and give an illustrative example that there is nothing more heartwarming in this world than a loving couple working together to achieve a shared goal .

Husband-wife TV actor duo from India who became one of the fastest growing digital video creators on Facebook. SIT was started by Chhavi Mittal and her husband Mohit – both popular Indian soap stars. Feeling limited by the medium of TV and linear storytelling, the couple channeled their creativity by making video sketches and putting them up on Facebook. They also roped in their fellow TV actor friends who often switched hats between writing and acting in the videos, forming a true creator collective in the process. Their brand of storytelling – that of an authentic and humorous take on relationships led them to form a deeply engaged, thriving community. Among other things, Chhavi and Mohit do regular FB Lives that are strictly feedback Q&A’s for their fans. Besides regular brande content initiatives, SIT has also taken their thriving community off-platform by organizing nation-wide meet & greet partnerships with malls.

1. How has social media and content creation made your relationship stronger?

We make a great team when we create content together. This has brought about the biggest change in our relationship: we recognize each other’s talents so much more now since we see ourselves up close. Also, because we work together, we have learnt to respect each other’s respective roles in the business and give each other the much-needed space. So naturally, the respect and admiration have gone up by leaps and bounds!

2. What have you both learned as a couple over the years?

There’s so much to learn and we continue to learn things about relationships on a daily basis. The fact that we create content that revolves around couples’ relationships also gives us an outsider perspective to our own relationship. Among other things, we’ve learnt that nobody is perfect and that most couple fights happen because we imagine scenarios in our heads before they play out. And since the other person’s playout is different from our own, there is disappointment and frustration which builds with time. If only we can open our minds to see the other perspective! We need to trust that this perspective stems from personal opinion and not hatred or disrespect or a negative intention, and once we know this, we can be so much more understanding and happier!

3. The role that Facebook has played in your creator journey?

Facebook has been very special to both of us. We repackage content to suit Facebook as a platform, and also design some content specifically for it. For Facebook, we have clearly defined roles: like Mohit will decide the captions that are pasted on the video jacket, the special edits, and the shooting format, while I decide the caption and title to go along with the video while being uploaded, the timing, tags etc. It is only when our combined efforts come together that a video hits a million views and we both celebrate together when that happens because we know that as a couple, we made it happen and that’s a beautiful feeling. Also, Facebook Lives are particularly interesting for me because that’s the only place where the audience gets to know the person behind the scenes and what relationship we both share with each other.

Abhiraj and Niyati (Following Love)

Abhiraj, an independent filmmaker decided to leave a steady income aside and work on making videos that he felt passionate about. Niyuti, his wife and a Chartered Accountant by profession realized that writing was her true passion other than travel of course, and she started her freelance writing career. Together, they started Following Love. From 2017 till 2019 they used to create one travel video per week and upload it on Facebook which was really liked by their followers. From May 2019 onwards they started the series 100 Reasons to Love India with Niyu. Their series brought out positive stories about India, India’s changemakers, our history, culture and created an army of people who work to find solutions to everyday problems.

1.How has social media and content creation made your relationship stronger?

We treat our relationship as a partnership. It is not a sprint, but a marathon. So, creating content online becomes yet another way in which we can spend time together. We’re equal partners in what we do. No task is big or small in the venture. We both have areas that we look into.

Navigating a business relationship along with a personal one has its ups and downs, but we have become closer because of our shared problems and shared celebrations. You know you can rely on the other person. There is also comfort that the other person will understand if you are going through some problem.

Even though we are on social media, we’re very private individuals. I think that’s why many people confuse us as siblings, because we don’t post too many details about our private life. But that small degree of separation allows us to be close without being monitored all the time. It gives us some space to enjoy a couple’s time together.

2. What have you both learned as a couple over the years?

Trust and respect are the most essential ingredients for a successful relationship. We innately trust our partner to do the right thing and do something better. Respecting your partner makes the relationship very strong. It means that we know the capabilities of the other person and respect them even outside of our relationship. That automatically means we treat each other better. Being in any relationship is hard: whether it is as a husband-wife, friendship, sibling, child, grandchild. Maintaining relationships is hard. It takes active effort. And like fine wine, these relationships mature over time. It’s important to know that this is not a sprint. It is a marathon. So, work on them with that long term intention in mind. Our relationship as a girlfriend-boyfriend to a husband-wife has evolved. It’s been hard but it is so rewarding. We’ve learned each other’s quirks and habits. There is a different joy in finding a partner who wants to stay by your side for the long term.

3. The role that Facebook has played in your creator journey?

We started our content creation journey on Facebook which makes it very special for us. Our page, Following Love, started with Abhiraj making longer videos exploring a particular area, interviewing people, and combining it together with a central theme. After we got married, I started to appear in the videos, and now I help with the content, the shooting, and even the edits! And Facebook has been a part of it all. It has seen us start from nothing and grow as a couple online. The discovery feature helped us find an audience for our videos. Facebook monetization helped us even when we were beginner creators which helped fund videos for our series ‘100 Reasons to Love India’. We would not have been where we are without the push from Facebook.

Gagan and Aparna (Mr&MrsOp)

This power duo hails from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and is making exceptional gaming content/streams. They have successfully established themselves in the ever-growing creator economy. The couple was inspired to game and stream together whilst watching another duo from the US. There has been no turning back for them since. They have had a phenomenal growth trajectory, successfully gaining support from of nearly 500,000 followers online. Their goal is to build a long-term career in streaming together.

1.How has social media and content creation made your relationship stronger?

It has definitely made our relationship stronger. Each day we both take out time and sit together to create content which in turn enables us to understand each other better and helps us to bond better with each other.

2.What have you both learned as a couple over the years?

Over the years, we have learned that we actually enjoy the banter that happens between us. We found the flaws and sorted those out together. As a couple, we have seen that the audience enjoys us as we are and hence, we have continued it.

3.The role that Facebook has played in your creator journey?

Facebook made us the content creators that we are today. It has given us the platform to entertain people through live-streaming gaming content. It has connected us with many creators and communities. It also gave us an earning opportunity to make money via our content, which we love about Facebook.