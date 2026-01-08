Think pink kitchens are bad idea? This magical Mumbai home renovation will change your mind

When redoing a kitchen, people often gravitate towards the safer tones of white, beige of grey. But could you ever imagine a pink kitchen? And imagine it looking better than any other option? That's what an interior design studio achieved with their latest project for the renovation of a 2000 sq ft home in Mumbai. The design balances functionality with aesthetic, emphasizing that bold colors can feel timeless when used thoughtfully. Pictures: Dipttii Khanna Designs.

A kitchen like no other

The redesign included a U-kitchen, washed in shades of blush pink and copper. From the cabinetry to the fixtures, each detail complements the other. “The homeowners were clear in their intent, choosing pink not as an experiment but as a way to bring warmth and personality into the most frequently used space of the home,” says Dipttii Khanna, founder and Principal Designer of Dipttii Khanna Designs, the studio behind the renovation.

The home belongs to a a fashion designer and makeup artist. “For the clients, the colour carried emotional significance rather than trend-driven appeal. It represented comfort and individuality, while the kitchen itself needed to remain practical, composed, and suited to long-term living,” Diptii tells HT Lifestyle.

A muted, softened shade of pink was ultimately chosen and paired with clean-lined cabinetry, decorative tiles and Quartzite countertops. These elements allowed the colour to recede gently rather than dominate the design.

What were the challenges?

"The primary concern was not the colour itself but the risk of it overpowering the space. Kitchens demand visual calm, and striking that balance requires careful control of functionality and material selection," says the designer.

Integrated seamlessly into the larger home, the kitchen shows how unconventional colour choices can work when guided by restraint and balance. It reinforces the idea that bold design does not have to be loud, and that even pink, used thoughtfully, can feel timeless, intentional and deeply personal.

So, would you ever consider a pink kitchen for your home?