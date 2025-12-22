Inside the stunning transformation of a 700 sq ft cookie-cutter Mumbai home: From dull to dreamy

In a city where space is always at a premium, a 700-square-foot Mumbai apartment has been thoughtfully reimagined to maximise both function and style. The redesign focuses on smart planning, efficient storage and a refined aesthetic, demonstrating how compact urban homes can be transformed into comfortable, contemporary living spaces without compromise. A visual of the before and after transformation of the home. Pictures: Eight Degree Design House.

Also read: Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after mind blowing ₹40 lakh renovation: Before-and-after video

A daughter's gift to her parents

The house is designed by Mumbai-based design studio, Eight Degree Design House. It was created by a daughter for her parents, offering them a calm and peaceful abode.

Chrisann Rodrigues, founder and architect at the studio, tells HT Lifestyle, “Apartment 11:11 was envisioned as a warm, uplifting home for a couple, commissioned by their daughter as a thoughtful, personal gesture. The aim was to create a space that felt calm, welcoming, and easy to live in, while subtly incorporating playful details. The design draws from a hygge-inspired approach, using soft curves, light-toned wood, and a muted palette to create comfort and visual softness throughout the home.”

Before and after. Pictures: Eight Degree Design House.

Exploring the beautiful design

The once pale walls of the cookie-cutter home have been washed in a peachy hue that give an inviting and peaceful look to the home. The living room is decorated with a simple ivory couch and a marble/wood coffee table. A wooden round side table is also added for ease.

Simple terracotta art hangs above the couch to further accentuate the peach of the walls.

The kitchen saw the biggest transformation. Modular fitting were added in light wood tones on the bottom and the top cabinets. The cream countertop added more lightness to the combination.

Pictures: Eight Degree Design House.

The sweetest spot is likely the dining nook. A soft pink velvet bench runs along one wall, supplemented with two chairs in complimentary fabric. The dining table is in whimsical cloud shape, cast in white marble.

An arched passageway leads to quaint and lovely rooms, done in similar peach-pink finishes. The cloud shape of the dining table is also reflected in the dressing mirror in one bedroom.

Before and after. Pictures: Eight Degree Design House.

The client's brief to the designers was: “To design a clutter-free, functional home that felt timeless and warm. Storage, ease of movement, and low-maintenance materials were key priorities, along with creating a space that felt emotionally comforting and reflective of the family’s lifestyle.”

Did the studio face any challenges while executing this vision? Chrisann says, “One of the main challenges was accommodating sufficient storage within a compact 700 sq ft apartment without making the space feel visually heavy. This was addressed by integrating storage into the architecture through custom furniture with concealed storage, seamless light-toned cabinetry, and softened forms that reduce visual bulk. Vertical surfaces were optimised while maintaining clean lines, allowing the home to remain open, calm, and uncluttered.”