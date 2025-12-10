Inside Kritika Kamra’s redesigned Mumbai apartment and its thoughtful interiors
With Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's relationship now confirmed, the focus also shifted to the actor’s three-bedroom rental apartment.
After weeks of speculation, actor Kritika Kamra made her relationship with television and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur public on Tuesday. She posted a short set of photos with him and wrote only “Breakfast with,” confirming what fans had already assumed. The update also renewed interest in her personal space, a Mumbai apartment she has shaped quietly over the past few years.
Inside her Mumbai apartment
When Architectural Digest India documented the home, the focus stayed on comfort more than spectacle. Kamra describes it as “the house of my 30s,” a rental she chose not to overhaul structurally but to rework through furniture, colour and textiles. The layout carries soft pastels, open light and a measured calm.
The living room follows that approach. Distressed furniture, a grid wall fitted with textiles from her label Cinnabar, and a mixed set of rugs and side tables create a lived-in setting. Nothing in the room points to promotional posters or memorabilia. Kamra has said she wanted the place to feel separate from her work environment.
Dining, kitchen and balcony
The dining corner uses ikat wallpaper, a fluted marble table and a set of neutral chairs. A vintage pendant light ties the section together. An opening between the kitchen and dining area was widened to allow a small coffee ledge; two bar chairs add storage and seating without heavy visual weight.
A balcony, once unused, became the one area with civil work - new tiles and minor layout changes. It now functions as a break zone, fitted with plants and a swing.
Bedrooms and layout choices
Three rooms serve different roles: a master bedroom in neutral shades, a guest room in muted blues, and a media room for shoots. Each follows the same idea of portability. Pieces that can move with her if she shifts homes.
Beyond the home
Kamra recently added a Mercedes-Benz E-Class to her essentials, and her label Cinnabar continues to work with weaving clusters in Madhya Pradesh.
The apartment, though rented and temporary, offers a clear look at how she has built a personal base in the city.