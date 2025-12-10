It’s official! Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur confirm relationship with sweet social media post

The carousel post featured the couple enjoying a quiet breakfast together, taking cosy selfies, and sharing candid moments that exuded warmth. Fans flooded the comments section with love and congratulations, with one user writing, “Badhaiyaa ❤️🔥🔥 cheers to our couple 🥂❤️” and another calling them “So adorable!! ♥️”

After months of speculation, actor Kritika Kamra and television/cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur have made their relationship official. Kritika took to social media today to share a series of pictures with Gaurav, giving fans the confirmation they had been waiting for. She captioned the post, “Breakfast with”.

Rumours about Kritika and Gaurav’s relationship have been circulating on social media for months, especially after the two were on occasion spotted together in Mumbai. According to a few different pap pages, the couple was seen dining at popular Bandra restaurants and spending time with mutual friends. While neither of them commented on the speculation earlier, Kritika's latest post seems to have put all doubts to rest

Who are Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra began her career in Indian television and rose to fame with hit shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters (2015). In recent years, she has successfully transitioned to web and film, appearing in Tandav (2021), Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), and Bheed (2023). Originally from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Kritika was a Fashion Communication student at NIFT, New Delhi, before she was discovered by a casting director.

Gaurav Kapur, meanwhile, is best known for his long-running cricket chat show Breakfast with Champions and for hosting Extraaa Innings T20 during the Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2017. A former VJ and radio jockey, Gaurav made his film debut with Darna Mana Hai (2003) and appeared in A Wednesday (2008) and Bad Luck Govind (2009). He hails from New Delhi.