Kritika Kamra on Matka King: When you're part of ambitious projects, you know the wait is going to be long

With shows like Hush Hush, Bambai Meri Jaan and Gyaarah Gyaarah to her credit, Kritika Kamra has been consistently making her own mark in the web world. However, the actor admits that there has been a waiting period between releases that does leave her feeling nervous. Kritika Kamra (Photo: Facebook)

Kritika Kamra was last seen in the show Saare Jahan Se Accha, and she says, “There's been a bit of a wait before releases, which sometimes can be difficult for us actors. But luckily, when Saare Jahan Se Accha came out, it was consistently being watched. It did the numbers slowly and steadily. The feedback is still coming, even after two months of its release. We're still sort of cheering about that, so that's always a good sign, because that means that people have watched it, recommended it to other people and then they've watched. As an actor, obviously you want that.”

The actor has another big web show in the pipeline, Matka King with actor Vijay Varma. While the work on it has been going on, the release date for it is yet to be finalised. “You want your work to reach the people, especially when you have waited very long. Matka King has been in the works for some time. But that's the thing when you're part of ambitious projects. One thing you know is that the wait is going to be long. So, I try to keep myself busy and not have all my eggs in one basket and wait for those releases. But when it happens, and people receive your work well, it feels worth the wait,” she says.

Reflecting on her journey on the medium, Kritika says, “The growth has been slow and steady for me and I can't complain, because that's how I like it also. I'm in this for the long haul. I want to do this for a long period. I want to make choices that I'm really sure of and I don't mind if they take some time to get me the gratification.”