EXCLUSIVE: Kritika Kamra confirms playing lead in Vijay Varma's Matka King; more details inside

Actor Kritika Kamra has confirmed playing the female lead role in upcoming series Matka King, which stars Vijay Varma in the lead.ing role. The actor, who was in talks to play the female lead in the drama series, has shot for small bits while the meaty parts remains to be shot. Kritika Kamra will be seen in web series Matka King

Confirming the news, Kritika exlusively tell s us, “My character plays a significant role in the evolution of Matka in the 70s and 80S in Mumbai. Matka of course is satta or betting, which is introduced and revolutionised by Vijay’s character, who is the Matka king and my character joins him in the journey and shapes it.”

The show, which is a drama, is a series of ups and downs in the story and the 35-year-old actor is confident that this is what will hold the audience’s attention.

“Betting as we know has lots of ups and downs which changes the journey of the show like a thriller. But it’s an evolution story, a drama,” says the actor.

The show is set in the 1960s on the life of Ratan Khatri, who is considered among the pioneers of betting in India and was known as the Matka King, who changed the gambling form of matka into a huge racket. Varma will be playing the titular role in the film.

Kamra, who will shoot for the series across July, August and September in Mumbai, has dived into preparations. While some reading content has been given to her by director Nagraj Manjule and writer Abhay Koranne.

Asked how is her character in this show different from her previous period show Bambai Meri Jaan’s Habiba, the actor says, “Although this is the same era and Mumbai, this show is a different milieu altogether and my character is nothing like Habiba, so I am trying to get familiar with this part of Mumbai, this world and the motivations of my character. Also with the game of Matka and what it was that pulled too many people too it.”