This interior design trend is turning homes Into modern-day royal palaces

Merging royal architecture with modern spaces is all about striking the perfect balance between grandeur and contemporary ease. Imagine walking into a space where high ceilings, grand arches and intricate moldings instantly transport you to an era of regal elegance but with a modern twist—open layouts and decorative corners showcasing curated pieces from around the world. Ways to merge royal architecture in modern spaces.(Image by Alibaba-B2B)

Regal meets minimalist:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rudraksh Charan and Priyanka Khanna, Founders and Architects at 42MM Architecture, shared, “Whether it's an antique Persian rug or a Murano glass chandelier picked up from your travels, these global treasures add depth and authenticity. To keep things fresh and exciting, contrast is key! Deep jewel tones like emerald and sapphire clashing beautifully with sleek neutrals create a dynamic interplay of old and new.”

Luxury on budget: Affordable ways to create elegant interiors (Photo by Pinterest)

The duo suggested, “Add a bold statement piece—a carved wooden throne against a minimalist marble backdrop—and watch the magic unfold. Let’s not forget technology! Hidden smart lighting, self-cleaning surfaces, and climate control systems make maintenance effortless while preserving the charm of historic design. Finally, art and sculpture tie it all together. From classic busts to avant-garde installations, these elements bring life and personality to the space, making it feel both timeless and forward-thinking. It’s all about weaving history and innovation together—because why choose between a palace and a penthouse when you can have both?”

The luxe fusion your home’s been missing

Bringing their expertise to the same, Sachin Gupta and Neha Gupta, Founders and Interior Designers at Beyond Designs, opined, “Blending royal architecture with modern spaces creates a harmonious fusion of grandeur and contemporary elegance. Start by incorporating regal architectural details such as ornate arches, intricate moldings, and decorative cornices that add a touch of sophistication without overwhelming the modern aesthetic. Luxurious materials like polished marble, carved wood and gilded accents introduce a sense of opulence while maintaining a refined, contemporary feel.”

Home decor, interior design tips to infuse everyday spaces with luxury and elegance (Photo by Behance)

The experts revealed, “Statement furniture with classic silhouettes and modern finishes makes a striking impact, whether it’s high-backed velvet chairs with metallic accents or carved wooden consoles paired with minimalist décor. Grand lighting fixtures, from crystal chandeliers to contemporary candelabras, become captivating focal points that enhance the regal atmosphere. To complete the look, choose a rich and balanced colour palette featuring deep jewel tones like emerald or sapphire, paired with crisp neutrals, to create a space that exudes timeless luxury while remaining fresh and modern.”