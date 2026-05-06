This Mother's Day, go beyond the bouquet: These wellness gifts will actually help your mom relax her mind
On Mother’s Day, simple, thoughtful gifts can bring comfort and small moments of rest to your mother. At HT Shop Now, we're suggesting gifts that can feel personal, warm, and caring.
Our Picks
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Tonymoly BFF Face Sheet Mask| Pack of 10|Sheet Face Mask for Glowing Skin|Facial Mask With Essence| Soothes Skin Irritation, Refines Pores & Skin Radiance|Sheet Mask Combo
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VT COSMETICS Cica-Exosome Moisture Mask 20 Sheets, Centella Asiatica & Hyaluronic Acid with Exosomes for Deep Hydration & Calming, Biodegradable Vegan Sheets, Korean Face Mask
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Nova Bloom Bio-Collagen Face Mask – 12-Pack Gift Set | Korean Hydrogel Sheet Mask | Skincare Gift for Women | Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid | Deep Hydration, Anti-Ageing (34g × 12)
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Frizty Head Massager For Scalp | Hair Massager for Hair Growth | Head Massager | Red light for hair | 96 Silicon Kneading Points Detachable Head, Stress Relief (Lavender)
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Caresmith Revive Scalp Massager | 96 Silicon Kneading Points with Detachable Heads | Scalp, Body & Head Massager for Hair Growth (Green)
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Svjetiq Premium Head Scalp Electric Massager Comb | Scalp Massaging Brush with 3 In 1 Hair Oil Applicator | IPX7 Water Resistant,Portable Deep Massager For Hair & Head Relaxation at Home | Shiatsu Massage for Hair Growth/Stress Relax (Multicolor)
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ZIMASILK Adjustable Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask Blindfold 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Eye Mask for Sleep With bag (Navy Blue)
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Friends of Meditation® 100% Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask – Pure Silk Eye Mask for Sleeping, Super Smooth Blackout Blindfold, Soft Adjustable Strap, Luxury Eye Cover for Travel, Meditation (Black)
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Wiselife Premium Mulberry Silk Eye Mask, Ultra Smooth Adjustable Sleep Mask & Blind Fold (Green, Black, Blue)|Relaxation, Blind Fold & Meditation|Eye-Cover Eyeshade Light Blocker (Pack Of 3)
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Cotton Bolls Textiles Luxury Plush Microfiber Bath Robe For Women & Men (L, Cream) Shawl Collar Style Bathrobe With Long Sleeves Super Soft Highly Absorbent Fabric
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Enchant Home Pink Cotton Waffle Bathrobe for Women and Men, Lightweight Soft Unisex Knee Length Cotton Robe, Premium Comfortable Dressing Gown for Home Loungewear Use and Relaxation Bathrobe
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Rangoli Sunshine 100% Cotton Bathrobes For Women - Navy Blue | 500 GSM Ultra-soft & Lightweight Bathrobe | Highly Absorbent Luxurious Bath Gown Robe For Ladies | After Bath Robe - Free Size
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IRIS Home Fragrance,45Ml Lavender Reed Diffuser Set |Free 6 Reeds Sticks of 9|Stress Relief & Aromatherapy |Long-Lasting,Smoke-Free Air Freshener for Home,Bedroom and Office | Ideal for Gifting
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AIR-ROMA Plastic 500Ml Essential Mist Aroma Diffuser with Lemon Grass Oil |Ultrasonic Electric Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Vaporiser Humidifier|Auto-Off Safety Switch|7 Led Changing Light Colors
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ASAKUKI 300ml Essential Oil Diffuser, Wood Grain Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser, Quiet Diffuser with 4 Timers, Auto Shut-Off & Colour-Changing LED for Home, Office, Yoga | Relaxation & Better Sleep
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MOKOBARA The Packing Cube Nylon Fabric Water Resistant Travel Organizer Wardrobe Organizer Set Of Packing Bag (Xl,Large, Medium, Shoe Bag, Toiletry Bag) (Set O F 4, Black)
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EUME Storage Pods- Polyester Packing Cubes for Men and Women Luggage Travel Organizer Set of Packing Bag (2 XL, 2 Large, 1 Medium Toiletry Bag, Shoe bag) (Set of 6, Grey)
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AVENUX 7pcs Set Travel Organizer Packing Cubes Lightweight Travel Luggage Organizers with Laundry Bag or Toiletry Bag Laundry Organiser (Grey, 7 PCS)
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Michael Kors Maude Silver Watch MK7595
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Fossil Raquel Multicolor Quartz Stainless Steel Watch ES5468
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Dyson Airwrap I.D. 6-In-1 Multi-Styler | Styles Without Heat Damage| 7 Styling Settings|3 Speed & 3 Heat Settings|Cold Shot| Enhanced Coanda Airflow| 2 Yr Warranty,1300 Watts
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PROTOUCH 3 in 1 LED Face Mask | For Glowing & Clear Skin | Anti Acne & Anti Ageing | Facial at home | For All Skin Type | For Men & Women (unisex)
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CHANEL No 5 Floral Spray For Women, 100Ml
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Mother’s Day arrives with plans, yet it is the quieter gestures that stay with her. A soft robe, a calming candle, a journal for unhurried thoughts, these small choices signal care without fuss. Think of gifts that slow the pace of her day and give her permission to pause. A soothing face oil for evening rituals, a silk eye mask for deeper sleep, or a compact massager for tired shoulders can shift an ordinary afternoon into something relaxing and wonderful.
Keep the focus on ease and comfort, with textures and scents that feel familiar. When a gift fits seamlessly into her routine, it becomes more than a present. It becomes a gentle nudge towards rest she may not take on her own.
Face masks
A face mask is the quickest way to press pause. Ten minutes, no distractions, just skin getting the care it deserves. Clay cleans things up, gel gives a boost of hydration, sheet masks keep it easy. Keep a few in rotation so she can pick what feels right that day.
1. Tonymoly BFF Face Sheet Mask| Pack of 10|Sheet Face Mask for...
Hair massagers
A hair massager turns a regular shower into something she actually looks forward to. It feels amazing on the scalp and helps oils or shampoo do their job better. Great after a long day, even better on weekends. Simple, fuss-free, and instantly soothing.
2. Frizty Head Massager For Scalp
Silk eye masks
A silk eye mask is a small upgrade with a big impact. It feels soft, blocks out light, and helps her switch off faster. There is also that gentle touch around the eyes that just feels better than regular fabric. Perfect for deeper sleep or a quick daytime nap.{{/usCountry}}
A silk eye mask is a small upgrade with a big impact. It feels soft, blocks out light, and helps her switch off faster. There is also that gentle touch around the eyes that just feels better than regular fabric. Perfect for deeper sleep or a quick daytime nap.{{/usCountry}}
3. ZIMASILK Adjustable Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask Blindfold
Soft robes{{/usCountry}}
Soft robes{{/usCountry}}
A soft robe is comfort she will reach for every day. Think easy mornings with coffee or slow evenings winding down. Light cotton works for warmer days, plush textures for cooler nights. It is one of those gifts that always gets used and never feels extra.
4. Cotton Bolls Textiles Luxury Plush Microfiber Bath Robe
Diffusers for bathrooms
A diffuser can change the feel of her bathroom in seconds. Add a few drops of lavender, eucalyptus, or citrus, and the space feels calmer straight away. Even a quick shower starts to feel more relaxed. It is low effort but makes a noticeable difference daily.
5. IRIS Home Fragrance,45Ml Lavender Reed Diffuser Set
Travel cubes
Travel cubes make packing feel sorted in minutes. Clothes stay neat, easy to find, and properly folded. Perfect for short breaks or longer holidays, they save space and time. Once she tries them, packing without them just feels messy.
6. MOKOBARA The Packing Cube Nylon Fabric Water Resistant Trave...
The luxury picks
Luxury gifts have that instant appeal. Think quality materials, clean finishes, and pieces she will keep for years. A leather accessory, a great handbag, or a classic watch can add a little something extra to her day. Thoughtful, lasting, and always appreciated.
7. Michael Kors Maude Silver Watch
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.