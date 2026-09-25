This Zomato delivery partner went from sleeping at a railway station to being financially independent: Know Puja's story

You've seen countless delivery partners zipping through traffic, but Puja's story might actually make you stop and stare — because when Puja shows up in her red Zomato uniform, some still can't believe it. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Zomato delivery partner from Delhi opened up about the 'wow' reaction she gets from people almost daily. Also read | Gender Benders: A few of India’s first women achievers

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“People are usually surprised to see a woman delivery partner,” Puja said, adding, “They say, ‘Wow, a woman! Seeing you makes us proud.’” But for Puja, it was never about making a statement. It was about survival. Let's rewind to where it all started — Jharkhand.

The early years in Jharkhand

Puja lost her father when she was just 13. After that, life hit hard. Her family was so poor that a full day of back-breaking labour would sometimes get them only two rotis and a single cup of tea. She and her mother went door-to-door doing any odd jobs they could find. But instead of giving up, Puja did something remarkable: at 15, she left her village for Delhi. Alone. No money. No contacts. No plan B.

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{{^usCountry}} Her first few nights in Delhi? She slept on the cold floor of a Delhi railway station. She then started doing domestic work — cleaning houses, shops, hotel receptions — anything to earn a basic wage. And then Covid-19 pandemic happened, and she lost everything overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her first few nights in Delhi? She slept on the cold floor of a Delhi railway station. She then started doing domestic work — cleaning houses, shops, hotel receptions — anything to earn a basic wage. And then Covid-19 pandemic happened, and she lost everything overnight. {{/usCountry}}

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Puja went from unemployment to independence, building a new life as a Zomato delivery partner.

A new path

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Puja was unemployed, sitting on a sidewalk, wondering what to do next, when a random passerby said something that changed her life: "Why don’t you try onboarding as a delivery partner on Zomato?" At that time, there were barely any women in delivery. Puja herself had never even seen a woman delivery partner before.

Her reaction? "I've done everything else so far, why not this?" She started on a bicycle. For four years straight, Puja pedalled across all of Delhi — even late into the night — just to meet her financial goals. No excuses, just pure hustle.

Her hard work actually paid off. At Zomato’s annual program to help delivery partners switch to electric vehicles, Puja was recognised for her dedication and awarded her own e-bike, trading in her bicycle.

Earned independence

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Today, Puja lives alone in a rented house in Delhi. Fully financially independent, she sends money home to her mother in Jharkhand. From a railway platform to paying her own rent, she has done it on her own terms.

What is her message to anyone struggling right now? "Being a delivery partner with Zomato has shaped so much of who I am today," Puja told Hindustan Times. "From starting with nothing to slowly building something of my own, I’ve learned that dreams don’t come true overnight. They come true when you keep showing up, even when it feels impossible. So, just don’t give up. Keep going. Dreams really do come true," she concluded.