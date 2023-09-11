Transform your interiors: Innovative ceiling design ideas for a stunning home makeover

Choosing paint colours, deciding on the type of furniture, selecting accessories and finalising the decor are all steps in the process of planning an interior design scheme. In the midst of all this preparation, we often overlook one crucial detail: the ceilings. Despite being the ‘fifth wall’ of your room, ceilings are typically overlooked when it comes to interior renovation projects. Until recently, the options in terms of ceiling designs were limited to a couple of ideas only.

Innovative ceiling designs can breathe new life into your living spaces, adding depth, character, and a touch of elegance.(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fortunately, this is set to change, with interior designers and homeowners alike increasingly starting to pay attention to ceilings and experimenting with innovative ceiling design ideas. With the use of dramatic colours, stylish panels in your ceiling design or even the incorporation of shapes, you can instantly give your home a stunning transformation. (Also read: Home decor, interior design tips: Styling luxury furniture in living rooms with area constraints )

Tips to elevate your interiors with innovative ceiling designs

Varun Poddar, CEO/Founder of VOX India shared with HT Lifestyle a few great creative options for enhancing your ceilings and truly giving your family and friends something to ‘look up to’!

1. Creating contrast

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contrasting colours is always a simple but powerful way to make a statement with your interiors, and ceilings are no exception. One approach is to opt for an intense contrast e.g., a deep yellow ceiling set off against white walls. Alternatively, you could take a two-tone approach to paint your entire living room – contrasting a lighter colour with a darker one up the walls and across the ceiling. This contrast will bring a sense of balance to your spaces, particularly living areas and multifunctional kitchens.

2. Wallpaper for the ‘Fifth Wall’

If ceilings are the ‘fifth wall’, then wallpapers are a viable design option for them as well. If you have a bold wallpaper idea for a room, then ceilings provide the perfect opportunity to further emphasize it, by simply taking the wallpaper straight up the walls and across the ceiling. A striped wallpaper in contrasting colours would be a great fit for this approach. Alternatively, if you want a ceiling wallpaper that contrasts with your walls, then a floral wallpaper design, or a wallpaper with a bold print or unexpected design element, would be perfect.

3. Tile it up

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiling floors are common, but how about a tiled ceiling? The right tiled ceiling design adds an artistic flourish to your interiors, imbuing them with a unique sense of character. Colourful patterned tiles, such as Moroccan tiles, are a great option for styling your ceilings. Mirrored tiles are not only visually stunning, but allow you to appreciate your reflection, and that of your surroundings, when you look up!

4. Go traditional with wood

Wooden ceilings provide a rustic, yet timeless, touch to your interiors. Mirroring a wood floor with a wood ceiling provides a cosy aesthetic reminiscent of a log cabin. Crafting a wooden ceiling with reclaimed wood planks is another great option for your space. While wooden ceilings are a time-tested interior decor option, they do come with some challenges. Careful planning, and the services of a skilled carpenter or joiner, are required to prepare and fit a wooden ceiling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wood also needs to be specially treated to maintain its finish and safeguard it against wear and tear due to environmental factors. False soffit ceilings are ideal for homeowners who wish to avoid these issues. They replicate the look and feel of real wood while being far more resilient to wear and tear and can be easily installed with minimal effort.

We’ve barely scratched the surface of ceiling design possibilities. Be it through real or artificial wood finishings, striking colours, wallpapers, tiles, or other design elements, the right look for your ceiling elevates your entire space. Given that ceilings are typically close to the same size as your floor, you cannot afford to neglect your ‘fifth wall’ while planning your home renovation project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}