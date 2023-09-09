It can be overwhelming to achieve a functional layout when faced with the challenge of arranging furniture in a small living room. However, a world of storage and space-saving possibilities can unfold by embracing creativity and imagination. Home decor, interior design tips: Styling luxury furniture in living rooms with area constraints (Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ar Anupriya Sahu, Founder and Design Head at Alankaram in MP, suggested, “One can emphasise multi-purpose and functional designs when styling luxury furniture in living rooms with area constraints without compromising aesthetics, from space-saving sectional sofas with built-in storage to multifunctional coffee tables that double as dining surfaces designed to meet the needs of modern living. On similar lines, opt for stackable coffee tables and portable benches. One can have a set of nesting benches handy that can be pulled out from beneath a coffee table for added seating. These pieces make small living rooms appear more spacious and provide portability.”

She recommended, “With custom-tailored design options, modular configurations, and clever storage solutions, we can create living room spaces that are visually stunning and highly functional. The market is brimming with multi-purpose furniture pieces that combine storage, functionality and aesthetic appeal. For instance, an ottoman with storage serves as a footrest, coffee table and seating solution. Investing in foldable, stackable, or multi-purpose furniture can optimise space and create the illusion of a larger living room. Moreover, these versatile options allow you to experiment more without square footage limitations. Experience the allure of luxury in every inch of your living space, no matter the size.”

Echoing that small living rooms come with a unique set of challenges as they can look cramped but fortunately, one can incorporate several design ideas to make this compact area look more spacious, Jannat Gill, Co-Founder of Daera, advised, “Adding a large mirror is one of the most effective ways to make a space look bigger. Mirrors reflect light and create the illusion of space. Another tip is to keep the ceiling one shade lighter than the walls. This will create a feeling of expanse and make the room feel lighter.”

In terms of furniture, she said, “Keep it visually light and functional. For example, try a comfortable sofa or couch raised from the floor with a couple of modern chairs. This will help the room feel more open and airy. Additionally, try to keep the curtains and window treatments light and in a complementary colour scheme to the walls. Floor treatments should be kept simple and not too busy. Avoid using more than three different types of flooring and stick to a continuous pattern. Vertical stripes can also be used to create the illusion of height and expansion.”

When it comes to lighting, the home decor expert asserted, “Ensure the room is well-lit but not too harsh. While natural light is ideal, one can also use ceiling light fixtures to create a warm and inviting ambience. Avoid using too many recessed lights, which can make the space feel smaller. Lastly, avoid cluttering the space with too many objects. Keep it functional, but don't go for a maximalist style for a more spacious feel. With these simple design ideas, one can easily style their small living room to feel much bigger and more inviting.”