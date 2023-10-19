Tribal, folk, and classical elements shines in A Ramachandran's sculpture exhibition

A new retrospective exhibition here has featured works by renowned artist A Ramachandran, who is known for his monumental canvases, colourful oils and watercolours, celebrating for the first time the artist's expansive oeuvre in sculptures. Organised by Vadehra Art Gallery at Triveni Kala Sangam, the exhibition features around 80 sculptures by Ramachandran that have utilised tribal, folk and classical elements.

A Ramachandran's sculpture exhibition shows tribal, folk, and classical elements

"We are proud to be hosting this monumental sculpture exhibition by Ramachandran. The works in the show span decades of the artist’s dedicated approach to the medium, and it is a special moment that we are excited to be celebrating with the artist. We hope the exhibition reaches a wide and varied audience in both the spaces. It is a privilege to be sharing the work with everyone," said Arun Vadehra, director of Vadehra Art Gallery. (Also read: Exhibition reimagines beloved folktales from Emirati, Mexican, and Italian cultures )

Known for his mural-style paintings, not much has been seen of the large body of sculptures Ramachandran has created in his long career of art practice starting from 1964 to the present day. The ongoing exhibition has showcased his work from 1974 to 2023, including large, small and groups of bronzes and ceramics.

"Ramachandran has adapted tribal, primitive and classical Indian sculptures into making of totem-pole kind of imagery, a single pillar-like image highly stylised with decorative linear forms on top of it. The thin wax thread plays the role of line drawings breaking the flat surface of the sculpture with complex visual patterns," the gallery said in a statement.

The 88-year-old artist has used fragments of nature with plants, creepers, flowers and insects as an allegorical suggestion of costume, hair style and ornaments. The retrospective will run simultaneously at Triveni Kala Sangam till October 31 and at Vadehra Art Gallery till November 22.

