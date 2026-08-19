Tried and Tested: My kitchen wardrobe smelt musty, so I tried a moisture absorber to see if it really worked

It’s been less than a year since I moved into my first flat, and while having my own place feels exciting. Living in a rented home comes with its own set of challenges. I can’t simply renovate or make major changes without getting the landlord’s permission. And when I recently consulted a service professional about the moisture issue in my kitchen, I was told that the entire wardrobe, like the storage unit under the kitchen, needed to be replaced because it had been made using low-grade material.

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Obviously, replacing the entire unit wasn't something I wanted to spend money on, especially when I was living in a rented flat. I also couldn't exactly renovate or make major changes to the kitchen without getting my landlord involved. So, I decided to look for a simpler and more affordable solution.

That's when I came across moisture absorbers. I'll be honest, I wasn't completely convinced that a small container could actually solve my problem. But since it was an inexpensive and hassle-free option, I thought, why not give it a try?

Unlike a dehumidifier, which actively pulls moisture from the air using electricity, a moisture absorber is a much simpler product. You place it in an enclosed space and let it collect moisture over time.

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But could something this simple actually make a difference to my damp, musty kitchen?

I decided to put it to the test.

But first, I learnt why my kitchen kept getting damp.

Before trying the product, I wanted to understand why the problem was happening in the first place.

The kitchen is naturally one of the more humid areas of a home. Cooking releases steam into the air, while enclosed cabinets and storage spaces can trap moisture, particularly when ventilation isn't ideal.

In my case, the storage unit under the kitchen counter was also made from material that, according to the service professional I consulted, wasn't particularly moisture-resistant.

Since I couldn't replace it immediately, I needed a temporary solution that could help me manage the moisture rather than completely renovate the space.

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{{^usCountry}} I should mention that there was no window in my kitchen to allow moisture to escape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I should mention that there was no window in my kitchen to allow moisture to escape. {{/usCountry}}

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That's what made the moisture absorber worth trying for me.

Why I chose a moisture absorber instead of a dehumidifier?

My first thought was to purchase a dehumidifier for my home. But that too felt like an unnecessary solution to the problem I was dealing with, as I was not facing the issue of a musty smell in my whole house but just the kitchen.

The reason why I found moisture absorbers more practical:

Doesn't require electricity

Takes up very little space

Requires almost no setup

Can be placed inside cupboards and storage areas

Works continuously once placed

Is generally more affordable than an electric dehumidifier

So, I decided to start small before investing in a larger appliance.

How I used the moisture absorber

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I placed the moisture absorber inside the affected storage area, making sure it was sitting on a stable, flat surface.

I didn't keep moving it around or constantly check it. Instead, I wanted to see what would happen if I simply left it there and allowed it to work over time.

At first, I wasn't expecting much. There was no visible indication that anything was happening immediately. It was basically just sitting inside the cabinet.

But after a few days, I started noticing something. I was seeing water collect inside the moisture absorber. This was the first sign that it wasn't simply another product sitting in my kitchen. It was actually collecting moisture from the surrounding environment.

I continued to leave it in place rather than judging the results too quickly.

So, did the moisture absorber actually work?

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To my surprise, yes. As the days passed, I could see more moisture collecting inside the container. But what mattered more to me wasn't just seeing the water; it was the change in the space itself.

That damp, musty smell that had been bothering me started to reduce. The kitchen felt fresher, and I no longer had the same stuffy feeling whenever I opened the storage area. For someone living in a rented home, this felt like a much easier solution to try.

What I liked about the moisture absorber

1. It requires almost no effort

Once I placed it inside the storage area, I didn't have to constantly operate or monitor it.

2. No electricity needed

This was one of the biggest advantages for me. I didn't need a plug point or another appliance taking up space in my kitchen.

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3. It actually collects moisture

The water collecting inside the container gives you a very simple visual indication that the absorber is doing something.

4. It's compact

I could place it inside an enclosed storage space without having to rearrange the entire kitchen.

5. It helped with the musty smell

For me, this was probably the biggest benefit. The reduction in that damp, stale smell made the kitchen feel much more comfortable.

6. It comes in a variety of fragrance options

While checking out the options, I came across various fragrance options like lavender, aqua, and citrus.

What I did not like

The first thing to remember is that a moisture absorber isn't designed to replace a dehumidifier. If your entire room or home has high humidity, one small absorber won't suddenly change the environment.

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I also found that you need to keep an eye on how much moisture it has collected and replace it once it reaches its capacity, depending on the type of product you're using.

And if you're dealing with water leakage, seepage, or damp walls, simply placing a moisture absorber isn't enough. You need to address the underlying problem.

Is a moisture absorber worth buying?

After initially being in doubt about it, I'd say it's worth trying if you're dealing with moisture in a small enclosed space.

It didn't require any major installation, didn't consume electricity and didn't take up much space. Most importantly, I could actually see moisture being collected, and I noticed a difference in the musty smell in the area where I used it.

Would I recommend it for an entire room?

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Probably not. Would I recommend it for a damp wardrobe, kitchen cabinet, shoe cabinet or another enclosed storage space? Yes, especially if you're looking for something simple and affordable at first.

Frequently Asked Questions What is a moisture absorber? It is the product designed to collect the excess moisture from the surroundings. Where should i place the moisture absorber for home? You may place them in the wardrobe, under the kitchen sink, and in the cabinets. Can a moisture absorber get rid of a musty smell? It can help reduce musty smells caused by excess moisture by absorbing moisture from the surrounding space.

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