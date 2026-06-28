Ukrainian woman blown away by India’s luxury movie theatre culture, shares difference from Europe: Ordering from seat...

For many moviegoers, a trip to the cinema means grabbing a bucket of popcorn and finding a seat. But for Sandra, a Ukrainian content creator married to an Indian, her first experience at a movie theatre in Delhi, India, revealed a cultural contrast so stark it felt 'almost like an airport'. Also read | Ukrainian woman shares difference between gym culture in India and Europe: ‘Everyone is super friendly’ Sandra shared how the Indian movie theatre experience completely 'blew her mind'. But she has one warning for foreigners: the cheese popcorn is 'spicy'. (Instagram/ dra.sandraa)

Sharing her observations in a June 15 Instagram post titled 'Indian cinema vs European cinema', Sandra broke down the surprising differences in security, food, service, and theatre traditions between the two regions.

Security, spices and in-seat service The differences began before she even stepped inside the auditorium. In India, theatre security is notoriously thorough, a feature Sandra found immediate and striking. "In India, you go through a check that feels almost like an airport," she wrote, adding, "Bags, a metal detector, the whole thing. No passport stamp, though." Comparing it to her experiences back home, she noted, "In Europe, it’s much more relaxed. Probably because it’s just safer overall — but still, the contrast is wild."

The culinary experience proved to be another major point of divergence. While European theatres typically stick to traditional concessions, Indian multiplexes offer full-service dining, she shared. "Food. Okay this one is not even a competition. In India, there is an actual menu. Like a real menu. With real food. So if you are hungry, you can actually eat a meal, not just snacks," Sandra said.

However, the local flavours caught her off guard. "And the popcorn selection? Multiple flavours. I tried the cheese popcorn. It was extremely spicy. You have been warned," she joked, adding that in Europe, "We have popcorn, chips, cola, and that’s basically it... But! my fav popcorn is the cheese one in Europe."

Sandra was equally stunned by India's high-tech luxury features, specifically the ability to bypass concession lines entirely: "Ordering from your seat. This one blew my mind. In India, you can walk straight into the cinema, sit down, and order food through an app while the movie is already playing. They bring it directly to your seat."

She did note a minor drawback to the luxury service: "The catch — our order arrived in the middle of the film. We didn’t even finish the popcorn in time. Service a bit slow… but you can always buy yourself everything, up to you." Still, she viewed Europe's lack of in-seat delivery as a 'missed opportunity'.