Bengaluru moviegoers can now dine while watching films at PVR INOX’s new theatre. Watch

The multiplex operator described the concept as a “first-of-its-kind experience where cinema meets lifestyle,” allowing audiences to enjoy chef-curated meals in their seats without leaving the auditorium or even purchasing a movie ticket. “This format transforms the cinema into a lifestyle destination,” PVR INOX said in a statement according to news agency PTI.

PVR INOX on Wednesday unveiled what it claims is India’s first ‘dine-in cinema’ at M5 ECity Mall in Bengaluru , promising a unique blend of blockbuster films and gourmet dining.

Built on the idea that cinema should offer a complete evening of entertainment, food, and comfort, the new dine-in concept features multiple curated food and beverage categories to enhance the cinematic journey. Guests can choose from offerings including Crosta, Cine Café, Dine-In, Steamestry, Wokstar, In-Between, Frytopia, Dogfather, and Local Street, serving everything from pizzas, burgers, and sandwiches to steamed delicacies, stir-fried dishes, hotdogs, and local cuisines.

Speaking at the launch, PVR INOX Managing Director Ajay Bijli said, “With the launch of our new multiplex at M5 ECity Mall, we are inviting audiences to experience cinema in an entirely new way. From India’s first dine-in auditorium restaurant to immersive technology and thoughtfully curated food experiences, this property brings everything our guests love under one roof.”

The multiplex is equipped with state-of-the-art cinema technology, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and 4K Laser projection in every auditorium. The Big Pix auditorium features a large 4K Laser projection system integrated with RealD 3D, delivering visuals at a scale and clarity that few theatres in the country can match.

(With PTI inputs)