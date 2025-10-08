Edit Profile
    Bengaluru ORR traffic advisory: Service road closed for 45 days due to metro work. Check details

    Motorists from Ibblur to Silk Board Junction are advised to take alternate routes due to metro construction.

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 12:04 PM IST
    By Anagha Deshpande
    The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory regarding road closures on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road due to ongoing BMRCL metro station construction.

    The affected stretch runs from the 9th Main Road Junction to the 5th Main Road Junction. (X/@hsrltrafficps)
    The affected stretch runs from the 9th Main Road Junction to the 5th Main Road Junction and will remain closed for a period of 45 days starting from October 6.

    Traffic advisory

    Vehicles coming from Ibblur towards Silk Board Junction are advised to take alternate routes. Motorists can either travel via the 14th Main Road flyover and continue along the main road to reach the 5th Main Road Junction, or use internal roads of HSR Layout to proceed towards Silk Board and Hosur Main Road.

    The traffic authorities have requested the public to cooperate and follow the diversion routes to minimize congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow during the metro construction period.

    Meanwhile, commuters on some of Bengaluru’s busiest roads will benefit from improved traffic flow, thanks to a new traffic management initiative.

    Anoop A. Shetty, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic West Division, recently shared a video on X showcasing synchronized traffic signals along the stretch from JC Road near Townhall Junction to NR Junction, PS Junction, and Police Corner Junction.

    “This signal synchronization ensures seamless travel and green lights at every signal during non-peak hours,” Shetty noted, calling it a step forward in the city’s ongoing efforts to ease congestion.

    (Also Read: Bengaluru’s Iblur junction on ORR gets a makeover after citizen-government collaboration. Watch)

    © 2025 HindustanTimes