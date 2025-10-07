Bengaluru’s Iblur junction on ORR gets a makeover after citizen-government collaboration. Watch

Arun Pai, founder of Bangalore Walks, shared a video on Monday showcasing the transformation of the once debris-filled space into a clean, freshly painted corner. “WOW! A corner of Outer Ring Rd, Bengaluru gets a makeover! The power of Citizen+Govt action on display,” Pai wrote in his post, crediting the Mahadevapura Task Force for coordinating between various civic bodies to make it happen.

A stretch under the flyover along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near IBlur has received a major facelift, thanks to a collaborative effort between citizens and multiple government agencies.

In the video, Pai thanked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for clearing the debris, Bengaluru city corporation for cleaning the area, and volunteers who stepped up to paint the flyover pillars and beautify the space.

“This is what happens when volunteers, government agencies, and interested citizens join hands,” Pai said in the clip.

How did Bengaluru residents react? The transformation has drawn wide praise on social media. One user commented, “By far one of the best transformations. Thanks so much!” Another wrote, “Bengaluru is very lucky to have someone like you. Hope young people follow in your footsteps and make it a bigger movement.”

Some users also reflected on the deeper civic lessons behind such efforts. “One might be tempted to ask why BMRCL couldn’t clear the debris without prodding or why BBMP didn’t fix the footpath on their own. But what you’re doing is slowly changing the culture, building civic pride, so that someday government agencies won’t need to be nudged,” one comment read.

Another user suggested replicating the effort elsewhere, saying, “I have a similar space that can be transformed into a safe play area for children. Can I suggest it?”

Residents hailed the IBlur ORR junction cleanup as an example of how collaborative civic action can lead to visible, lasting change in Bengaluru’s urban spaces.

