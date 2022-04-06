Vistas of dreamscapes find reality at this show

Art imitates life, but it also borrows from visions, dreams and fantasies. Displaying these are works of 18 Indian female artists at the ongoing show, I Have A Dream. Participating artists include Jayasri Burman, Nutan Pandit, Seema Koli, Chaitali Chanda, Gogi Saroj Pal, Ranjeeta Kant, Rita Datta, Sangeeta Gupta, Sonia Sareen, Sujata Bajaj and Vasundra Tewari Broota.

Showcasing four watercolours on paper, which were created while taking a break from the usual themes of suffering and pain, is artist Milburn Cherian. She shares, “I have a fascination for painting clowns. If you want to paint vivid colours, there’s no subject better than clowns. I created these to take a break from my usual, heavy canvases, which often have several hundred figures in one painting.”

Nupur Kundu, another artist exhibiting her abstract work at the show, says, “My work has a lot to do with fantasy and dreamscapes. I particularly like having a lot of red on my canvas, and I’m exhibiting a work that is a dream-like landscape.”

The show cuts across mediums, materials, and artistic inspirations to transport the viewer into an experience of viewing art that not only sparks curiosity, but also satiates it. Uma Nair, art critic and the show’s curator, says she picked women artists who found their own pictorial freedom. She adds, “In terms of painting, I wanted to split artists in figurative and abstract art. We have abstract works from Prabha Shah, a hearing and speech impaired artist. The centrepoint of the show is Arpitha Reddy’s acrylic on canvas work, Kamadhenu.”

Catch It Live

What: I Have A Dream exhibition

Where: Masha Art, Camellias, Sector 42, Gurugram

On till: May 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 on Rapid Metro

